Renault-Nissan to shut plant till 30 May after workers warn of strike

By:May 26, 2021 10:58 AM
It may be true the lockdown rules exempt manufacturers from shutting down their operations, but they probably need to pare operations significantly, purely on humanitarian grounds.

Renault-Nissan has announced that it will shut its production facility in Tamil Nadu state until 30th May a day after workers said they would strike over coronavirus-related safety concerns, a Reuters report states. A note by Renault-Nissan India Chief Executive Biju Balendran, which was e-mailed to employees said the plant near Chennai will be shut from 26 May to 30 May to ensure safety amid rising COVID-19 cases.

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation in Chennai and Tamil Nadu and come back to you shortly with information on when the plant will restart,” Balendran said in the note.

A workers’ union at Renault-Nissan’s Tamil Nadu plant, which employs over 8,000 workers, had warned of a strike from Wednesday if their COVID-related safety demands were not met. Four workers have died and over 400 employees have contracted the virus this year, according to the union.

Also read: Hyundai suspends operations at Chennai plant as state extends COVID lockdown

A source from the union said a decision on returning to work would be taken after reviewing safety measures.

The Renault Nissan India workers union demanded better social distancing measures, vaccinations and higher insurance cover to include medical expenses for their families.

Nissan, which owns a majority stake in the plant, declined to comment. Balendran said in the e-mail the company was in talks with union representatives to ensure safety.

“This will include careful consideration of what additional measures we may need to introduce, as well as an audit of current procedures,” he said.

Hyundai Motor Co on Monday said it would suspend operations at its Tamil Nadu plant till 30 May, after several workers staged a brief, sit-in protest amid rising cases.

Renault-Nissan to shut plant till 30 May after workers warn of strike

