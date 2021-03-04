Renault makes over 1100 Kiger deliveries on first day of sales

Kiger is currently available for bookings across Renault’s extensive dealership network of more than 500 outlets in the country and on its website. The car is being offered in two engine options — 1.0L Energy and 1.0L Turbo — with two pedal offerings on each of the engines.

Renault India said more than 1,100 Kiger cars were delivered to customers across India on the first day of sales commencement on Wednesday. The sub-four-metre SUV Kiger has been designed and developed for India before its international debut.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, country CEO & MD, Renault India, said: “With Kiger, Renault has successfully launched yet another breakthrough product, targeted at the core of Indian’s automotive market. Following Duster, which made SUVs accessible to a large set of people, not just in India but across the world, Kiger is all set to make SUV aspirations accessible to a whole new set of customers.”

Renault India cars are manufactured in its Oragadam facility in Chennai, with a capacity of 4.8 lakh units per annum. It also has a widespread presence of more than 500 sales and 475 plus service touchpoints, which include over 200 Workshop On Wheels locations across the country.

