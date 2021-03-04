Renault makes over 1100 Kiger deliveries on first day of sales

Kiger is currently available for bookings across Renault’s extensive dealership network of more than 500 outlets in the country and on its website. The car is being offered in two engine options — 1.0L Energy and 1.0L Turbo — with two pedal offerings on each of the engines.

By:March 4, 2021 7:41 AM

Renault India said more than 1,100 Kiger cars were delivered to customers across India on the first day of sales commencement on Wednesday. The sub-four-metre SUV Kiger has been designed and developed for India before its international debut.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, country CEO & MD, Renault India, said: “With Kiger, Renault has successfully launched yet another breakthrough product, targeted at the core of Indian’s automotive market. Following Duster, which made SUVs accessible to a large set of people, not just in India but across the world, Kiger is all set to make SUV aspirations accessible to a whole new set of customers.”

Kiger is currently available for bookings across Renault’s extensive dealership network of more than 500 outlets in the country and on its website. The car is being offered in two engine options — 1.0L Energy and 1.0L Turbo — with two pedal offerings on each of the engines.

Renault India cars are manufactured in its Oragadam facility in Chennai, with a capacity of 4.8 lakh units per annum. It also has a widespread presence of more than 500 sales and 475 plus service touchpoints, which include over 200 Workshop On Wheels locations across the country.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Zypp Electric partners with BigBasket, Grofers & more: Sets up 50 battery swapping stations

Zypp Electric partners with BigBasket, Grofers & more: Sets up 50 battery swapping stations

Alpine F1's stunning Metallic Blue 2021 livery revealed ahead of Silverstone shakedown

Alpine F1's stunning Metallic Blue 2021 livery revealed ahead of Silverstone shakedown

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV's India launch postponed to this date: 22 showrooms made EV-ready

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV's India launch postponed to this date: 22 showrooms made EV-ready

Hyundai Bayon SUV unveiled: i20 Active replacement gets mild hybrid tech, bigger touchscreen

Hyundai Bayon SUV unveiled: i20 Active replacement gets mild hybrid tech, bigger touchscreen

MG's Nexon EV rival in the works: Developing new 500 km battery pack

MG's Nexon EV rival in the works: Developing new 500 km battery pack

Car discounts in March 2021: Up to Rs 32,000 off on Honda Amaze, WR-V

Car discounts in March 2021: Up to Rs 32,000 off on Honda Amaze, WR-V

Tata Signa 3118.T launched as India's first 3-axle 6x2 truck with 31-tonne GVW: Specs, features and more!

Tata Signa 3118.T launched as India's first 3-axle 6x2 truck with 31-tonne GVW: Specs, features and more!

Volvo C40 Recharge EV breaks cover: Swedes to go full EV by 2030

Volvo C40 Recharge EV breaks cover: Swedes to go full EV by 2030

Renault Kiger makes a smashing entry: More than 1,100 units delivered on first day of sale

Renault Kiger makes a smashing entry: More than 1,100 units delivered on first day of sale

New EV battery from Log 9 claims ultra-fast charge in 15 minutes!

New EV battery from Log 9 claims ultra-fast charge in 15 minutes!

India needs to be industry-ready for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles: PM Modi

India needs to be industry-ready for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles: PM Modi

Okinawa Oki100 electric bike teased: Ducati-Monster-lookalike EV to be launched soon

Okinawa Oki100 electric bike teased: Ducati-Monster-lookalike EV to be launched soon

Maruti Suzuki adds 200 new service touchpoints in 2020-21: Total tally now at 4,000+

Maruti Suzuki adds 200 new service touchpoints in 2020-21: Total tally now at 4,000+

Price hike alert! Yamaha R15 V3 gets costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! Yamaha R15 V3 gets costlier in India by this much

100% locally-made Detel EV coming soon: Brand to raise Rs 150cr investment by end-2021

100% locally-made Detel EV coming soon: Brand to raise Rs 150cr investment by end-2021

Kawasaki Ninja 300 BS6 launched: Price, colours, changes explained

Kawasaki Ninja 300 BS6 launched: Price, colours, changes explained

Hyundai Creta once again India's top-selling SUV in February: New i20 sales on the rise

Hyundai Creta once again India's top-selling SUV in February: New i20 sales on the rise

100 Tata Safari SUVs delivered in one day in Delhi: Reincarnated icon receives great response

100 Tata Safari SUVs delivered in one day in Delhi: Reincarnated icon receives great response

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Review | Small changes make big difference

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Review | Small changes make big difference

February 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp, Honda maintain top spots, Bajaj Auto still biggest exporter!

February 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp, Honda maintain top spots, Bajaj Auto still biggest exporter!