ReadyAssist roadside assistance services expand: These 26 new states are now covered

Under its umbrella, ReadyAssist provides minor on-spot repair, towing, vehicle recovery, taxi support, accommodation, unlock facility, and emergency fuel service.

By:December 23, 2020 3:29 PM

We had a conversation with ReadyAssist during the lockdown. Back then, the CEO Vimal Singh had promised that the company’s services will be expanded soon to other parts of India. It seems ReadyAssist has now stood true to their words. The ReadyAssist roadside assistance service is now available in 26 new states. More than 5,000 locations have been covered with this now. ReadyAssist started its operations in December 2018. Initially, only eight cities were covered including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mangalore, Mysore, and Vijayawada. Ready Assist claims that it is the only RSA that has its spread pan-India. Under its umbrella, ReadyAssist provides minor on-spot repair, towing, vehicle recovery, taxi support, accommodation, unlock facility, and emergency fuel service. As Vimal had already informed us, these mechanics are trained under the RA umbrella and are equipped to even service complex problems. ReadyAssist also recently partnered with CEAT for providing tyres to stranded customers.

Also Read ReadyAssist ready to expand

During the lockdown, customers whose professions entitled them to being called frontline warriors were given special concession. Free breakdown assistance services were provided. A dedicated helpline too was set up so that employees and their families can call and talk if they have any issues including mental illness. Engineering graduates as well as those who are looking for new jobs are taught specific skills by the ReadyAssist-backed Mecademy.

Vimal Singh, founder and CEO, ReadyAssist said that the company has been working to understand the real market needs, customer expectations and partner welfare. He says that the company’s strength to deliver across any nook and corner of the country today is proof of the company’s hard work for the last three years in the background going through many good and difficult times. He says that the together they have had the ability to delivery 24/7 service support across the country ( not an easy task). Vimal added that his team is very committed to be always available 24/7 to customers at speed & deliver a high quality of support. He is confident that ReadyAssist’s services will be very useful to everyone who owns a vehicle.

