Rapido Auto now available in these 11 new Indian cities including Delhi-NCR

Through Rapido Auto, the users will be able to track and share their ride in real-time with anyone they wish to. Moreover, Rapido Auto, just like Rapido Bike Taxi service, will also have an in-app feedback mechanism. More details below!

By:Updated: Dec 19, 2020 11:23 AM

 

Rapido has announced the expansion of its auto services in 11 additional Indian cities across five additional states. The said service has been launched in Delhi-NCR in the presence of Mahesh Sharma, Member of Parliament, Noida, (Gautam Budhh Nagar). Rapido Auto service was launched in 14 key Indian cities across 10 states in October 2020. With the addition of 11 new cities, Rapido Auto is now available across a total of 25 cities in India and the company has plans to onboard over half a million in the next six months and interested auto drivers can self-onboard themselves by downloading Rapido Captain App or calling the Rapido helpline number. Apart from Delhi-NCR, Rapido Auto will be launched in key cities of Rajasthan, Gujarat, UP, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh.

In order to be precise, the Rapido Auto service will soon be available in these additional 11 cities – Delhi, Jodhpur, Tirupati, Udaipur, Varanasi, Ludhiana, Ahmedabad, Guntur, Vadodara, Agra and Jamshedpur. Each Rapido auto will get Rapido’s GPS technology in order to ensure access to continuous demand from the customers around them. Moreover, through Rapido Auto, the users will be able to track and share their ride in real-time with anyone they wish to. Rapido Auto, just like Rapido Bike Taxi service, will also have an in-app feedback mechanism that will ensure a safe and consistent experience for the commuters.

Speaking on the expansion of Rapido Auto, Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido said that the company is witnessing a rapid demand and adoption of open and safe commute option in comparison to the over-crowded public transport and expensive cabs. He added that autos have emerged as a preferred way of commuting post the Covid-19 pandemic after bike taxis. Moreover, he states that through Rapido Auto, the brand is aiming to offer commuters another safe and affordable option for their everyday commute, apart from Rapido’s Bike Taxi service and hope that it fills the gap of connectivity in these cities.

