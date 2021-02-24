Rapido Auto completes 1 million rides in five months: Highest demand in this city

One of the key features of Rapido Auto is that it lets users track and also share their ride information with other people.

Rapido has announced the completion of its 1 Million auto rides within five months of launch. Launched in October 2020, Rapido Auto is currently present in 25 cities in India and has around 70,000 Captains (driver-partners). The company has plans to onboard half a million in the next six months. Moreover, Rapido is planning to encourage women to join the Rapido Auto Captain fleet and provide them with an opportunity to earn extra income. Out of all the cities, Hyderabad witnessed the highest demand for Rapido Auto followed by Delhi and Chennai. Each Rapido auto is fitted with Rapido’s GPS technology that ensures access to continuous demand from the customers.

Through Rapido Auto, users can track and also share their ride information with other people. Moreover, just like Rapido bike taxi service, Rapido Auto has an in-app feedback mechanism to allow for and ensure a safe and consistent experience for the commuters. For Rapido Auto services, the captains are mandated to sanitize and clean the seats and all customer accessible areas post every ride along with mandatory usage of masks during the entire ride by the Captains and also, the passengers.

Speaking on the achievement, Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido said that in the aftermath of the ongoing pandemic, autos have emerged as a preferred way of commuting after bike taxis. He added that there is a growing demand for safe, affordable and accessible rides, and Rapido Autos fulfill that gap, while also providing a familiarity of experience and standardization of pricing. Sanka says that Rapido will continue to focus on making the service available to all cities Rapido is present in.

