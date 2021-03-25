Ralf Speth, former CEO at Jaguar Land Rover joins TVS Motor’s board of directors, to take over as chairman in 2023

TVS Motor Company has got Sir Ralf Speth on its board of directors. He will be succeeding Venu Srinivasan as the chairman in 2023. Ralph has previously worked with BMW and Jaguar Land Rover.

By:March 25, 2021 7:35 AM
Raplf Speth joins TVS Motor Company board of directors

TVS Motor Company on Wednesday announced the appointment of global automotive industry icon Sir Ralf Speth to its board of directors.

Speth is widely acclaimed for his leadership at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and continues to serve on its board as vice-chairman as also on the board of Tata Sons.

TVS Motor chairman Venu Srinivasan will become chairman emeritus effective January 2023, and Speth will succeed him as the chairman.

It is a momentous occasion for TVS Motor Company to welcome Ralf to its board. His passion for technology, eye for products and commitment to building brands are truly remarkable. His thoughts will add immensely to TVS Motor as the company shapes itself for the future. Ralf’s deep insights and guidance will be invaluable to the management team as TVS Motor Company embraces the future of mobility,” Srinivasan said.

Speth began his career at BMW. Most recently, he was the CEO of Jaguar Land Rover for over 11 years, marking a glorious period in the history of the British marquee, making it one of the most respected luxury brands in the world. He was knighted by the Queen in 2018 for his contributions to the British industry.

TVS Motor further announced the appointment of Kuok Meng Xiong as an independent director. Meng Xiong is the scion of Kuok Group and the founder of venture firm K3 Ventures. He began his career at the Group’s Shangri La Hotels, expanding it to Europe, West Asia and Sri Lanka. He started the venture firm, K3, where he has led early investments in 38 of the world’s leading start-ups and many Asian unicorns.

Meng Xiong brings a unique mix of strong corporate values and a clear vision of the future digital world, and it will be a privilege to have him on our board,” Srinivasan said.

