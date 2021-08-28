Quest for Gold: Supporting the wrestling community

Tata Motors extends tie-up with the Wrestling Federation of India. It will help enable world-class training facilities for wrestlers, along with a nutritional programme, medical and physiotherapy

Tata Motors and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) have strengthened their partnership by announcing the ‘Quest for Gold at Paris Olympics 2024’, a holistic development programme with the objective of winning the Gold medal in Paris.

As part of this initiative, the WFI, with the support from Tata Motors, will focus on growth, progress and advancement of male and female wrestlers, across age groups, “by providing access to the right infrastructure, platform, opportunities and security.”

Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, the Member of Parliament and the president of the WFI, told FE that Tata Motors’ support since 2018 has helped Indian wrestling grow to greater heights. “Over the last three years, our wrestlers have won 40-50 medals in international competitions, including five medals at the Senior World Wrestling championships, 11 medals at the Junior World Championship, and two medals in Tokyo Olympics. The Cadet Wrestling Team, too, won its first title of the World Championship. The launch of our joint quest today should enable us to fulfil the aspiration of winning an Olympic Gold in Paris.”

He added that while medal winners are usually awarded across the world, the step by Tata Motors to award those who came very close to winning medals, but could not do so, is noteworthy. “This is a unique gesture; I would like to congratulate Tata Motors that they respected even those players and competitors who could not win medals, but who were very close to winning,” Singh said.

Earlier this week Tata Motors had gifted Altroz hatchback cars to those competitors who had narrowly missed out on winning a medal for the country at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

At the same time, the company honoured the Indian wrestling team that participated in Tokyo Olympics by presenting each member with its Yodha pick-up.

Girish Wagh, executive director, Tata Motors, said, “The sport of wrestling is deep-rooted across India and enjoys a rich legacy of success in the global arena. Popular and followed by all sections of the society, its machismo, aggression and endurance tests speed, agility and power. These virtues perfectly mirror the longevity, durability and robust performance of our commercial vehicles that are much valued by our customers both in India as well as international markets.”

He added that this step isn’t necessarily part of the company’s CSR initiatives. “This isn’t business for us,” he said. “Through our steadfast association with the WFI, we will continue to promote, train and foster the nation’s rich wrestling talent.”

The partnership between the WFI and Tata Motors, started in 2018, has been promoting and encouraging wrestling as a sport by providing world-class infrastructure, facilities and training to Indian wrestlers. In addition, the support from Tata Motors has facilitated coaching of Indian wrestlers by acclaimed international coaches, long stint training in foreign locations, enhanced participation in international tournaments, and access to specialist medical care as well as physiotherapy.

