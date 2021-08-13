PV wholesales up 45% in July, two-wheelers see 2% fall

The country has produced 20.99 lakh total vehicles in July 2021 against 17.15 lakh units in July 2020, registering a growth of 22 per cent.

By:August 13, 2021 7:45 AM
Maruti Suzuki cars costlier from today New prices for Swift Vitara Brezza Baleno and moreबेस एलएक्सआई वैरिएंट के Maruti Suzuki Swift की प्राइस पहले 5.73 लाख रुपये थी लेकिन अब इसके लिए ग्राहकों को 5,82,168 रुपये चुकाने होंगे.

Passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales rose by 45 pre cent year-on-year in July, data released by Siam on Thursday showed. Three-wheeler sales also surged 41per cent on good consumer appetite. However, two-wheeler despatches declined by 2 per cent during the month.

The total sales across categories, excluding commercial vehicles, stood at 15.36 lakh units compared with 14.76 lakh units in July last year, registering a growth of 4 per cent.

The country has produced 20.99 lakh total vehicles in July 2021 against 17.15 lakh units in July 2020, registering a growth of 22 per cent, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) release stated.

Analysts had factored in the likely trend in their forecast for July wholesales with Motilal Oswal Financial Services saying that while there was negative sentiment due to the fear of a third Covid wave, this seems to have had a higher impact on two-wheelers than PVs. Inquiry levels for PVs have improved and are expected to convert to bookings once the inauspicious period is behind, it wrote in a preview of the auto industry.

Amid the challenging and uncertain business environment, the auto industry is trying to maximise production and sales. However, PV sales for the period of April to July 2021 are still lower than the level of 2016-17, for two-wheelers, it is lower than the level of 2010-11 and three-wheelers have been pushed back by many years, according to Siam.

Rajesh Menon, director-general, Siam said: “The Indian automobile industry continues to face heavy headwinds in the form of global semi-conductor shortage and steep rise in commodity prices. On one hand, the industry is managing such supply chain challenges while ensuring safety of its people, and on the other hand industry is also keeping a close eye on the onset of a third wave in India and across the world.”

Tarun Garg, director, sales, marketing & service, Hyundai Motor India, said: “A positive growth momentum is clearly visible in the PV industry with the stabilisation of macro-economic factors, good monsoons and increase in consumer shift towards personal mobility.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mercedes-Benz India launches direct-to-consumer Marketplace: Key features explained

Mercedes-Benz India launches direct-to-consumer Marketplace: Key features explained

Revolt RV400 gets keyless motor on/off feature: How existing customers can update

Revolt RV400 gets keyless motor on/off feature: How existing customers can update

Factors to ensure sustainable EV charging infrastructure: Location, charger type & more

Factors to ensure sustainable EV charging infrastructure: Location, charger type & more

Honda Car India backs hybrid vehicle technology: In talks with state governments

Honda Car India backs hybrid vehicle technology: In talks with state governments

Mahindra XUV700 to be first car to get Sony's in-built sound system

Mahindra XUV700 to be first car to get Sony's in-built sound system

Ducati XDiavel Black Star and XDiavel Dark launched at prices starting Rs 18.00 lakh

Ducati XDiavel Black Star and XDiavel Dark launched at prices starting Rs 18.00 lakh

Simple One electric scooter to get 6 kg portable battery: Range, launch date, expected price

Simple One electric scooter to get 6 kg portable battery: Range, launch date, expected price

MG Hector Shine launched at Rs 14.5 lakh: What all this Mid-spec variant gets

MG Hector Shine launched at Rs 14.5 lakh: What all this Mid-spec variant gets

F1 to race in Miami in 2022: Domenicali confirms new Grand Prix venue

F1 to race in Miami in 2022: Domenicali confirms new Grand Prix venue

In Images: 1,900 hp Pininfarina Battista hyper EV unveiled ahead of debut at Monterey

In Images: 1,900 hp Pininfarina Battista hyper EV unveiled ahead of debut at Monterey

Ola Electric scooter launch date and time confirmed

Ola Electric scooter launch date and time confirmed

Evtric Motors launches 110 km-range electric scooter for delivery at EV Expo 2021

Evtric Motors launches 110 km-range electric scooter for delivery at EV Expo 2021

2021 MG Hector Shine Variant India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

2021 MG Hector Shine Variant India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Lamborghini revives the Countach after 50 years: New hybrid coming this year

Lamborghini revives the Countach after 50 years: New hybrid coming this year

How better financing options can help drive electric two-wheeler adoption in India

How better financing options can help drive electric two-wheeler adoption in India

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched in India: Specs, features, price

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched in India: Specs, features, price

Volkswagen Taigun 1.5 DSG/ Manual Review: VW's make it or break it SUV

Volkswagen Taigun 1.5 DSG/ Manual Review: VW's make it or break it SUV

New Tata Tigor EV teased ahead of launch: Improved range and performance

New Tata Tigor EV teased ahead of launch: Improved range and performance

Mahindra XUV700 to debut on August 14: Launch in festive season

Mahindra XUV700 to debut on August 14: Launch in festive season

2021 MG Hector Shine variant launch tomorrow: What to expect

2021 MG Hector Shine variant launch tomorrow: What to expect