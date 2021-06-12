PV sales to match Q4FY21 levels in Q2FY22

Reports suggest that vehicle sales will experience slow growth due to increased healthcare expenditure caused by the spread of Covid-19. Rural areas will be affected more compared to last year.

By:June 12, 2021 8:39 AM
PV sales to match Q4FY21 levels in Q2FY22

Last year, the rise in vehicle sales due to pent-up demand after the first lockdown brought much cheer to the auto sector, but this year after the second wave there may not be a similar pent-up demand. Saket Mehra, Partner, Grant Thornton Bharat, told FE that last year there was revenge shopping by consumers in retail, white goods and vehicles. “Auto demand rose by 10-15% during the 2020 festive season, with 40% of the demand coming from rural areas. This year, too, the demand will rise till the festive season, but rural may not contribute significantly due to increased healthcare spend during the second wave. Further, a modest increase by 1-7% in benchmark prices of certain Kharif crops may also not encourage some parts of rural India for discretionary purchases,” he said.

As far as passenger vehicles are concerned, while these registered 2.4% de-growth last year dominated by decline in volumes of passenger cars and vans, there was an increase in volumes of utility vehicles (UV). “New model launches within the UV sub-segment and increased vaccination will drive PV sales; it will register a carry forward of the Q4 performance of FY21 from Q2 of FY22,” Mehra said.
Overall, he added there will be pent-up demand this year as well, but at a lower scale. “We are already a quarter down this year and the situation is still volatile wherein the fear of the third wave surrounds consumer minds and, thus, the sentiment would take relatively more time to pick up for people to divert their interest towards buying a vehicle. A period of subdued spending is likely till the end of July-August 2021.”

Two-wheelers, he said, will experience tardy growth. Extended plant shutdowns and reduced footfalls at dealerships have resulted in a double-digit de-growth month-on-month in the current FY. Going forward, “increased healthcare spend, lower penetration of mediclaim facilities and lower disposable income in the hands of people, particularly in rural areas, might result in slower demand recovery for two-wheelers,” Mehra said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Exclusive! Ather 450X prices slashed by Rs 14,500 as Govt increases FAME II subsidy

Exclusive! Ather 450X prices slashed by Rs 14,500 as Govt increases FAME II subsidy

Attention! New speed limit in Delhi for four, two-wheelers and other categories of vehicles

Attention! New speed limit in Delhi for four, two-wheelers and other categories of vehicles

Tesla Model 3 spotted testing in Pune: When to expect first Tesla electric car in India

Tesla Model 3 spotted testing in Pune: When to expect first Tesla electric car in India

2021 Mercedes S-Class to launch in India on June 17: What to expect

2021 Mercedes S-Class to launch in India on June 17: What to expect

Pratap Bose appointed Chief Design Officer, EVP, Mahindra Global Design

Pratap Bose appointed Chief Design Officer, EVP, Mahindra Global Design

Unlock care: Pitstop Car Revive pack introduced with AC disinfection, battery assistance

Unlock care: Pitstop Car Revive pack introduced with AC disinfection, battery assistance

Vogo offers free rides to Covid-19 vaccinated users: How to avail

Vogo offers free rides to Covid-19 vaccinated users: How to avail

Tata Motors to supply 115 ambulances to Gujarat govt, first 25 vehicles delivered

Tata Motors to supply 115 ambulances to Gujarat govt, first 25 vehicles delivered

Bikes that were resurrected after being discontinued: Unicorn, Pulsar 180 and more

Bikes that were resurrected after being discontinued: Unicorn, Pulsar 180 and more

First-ever customised Harley-Davidson Livewire: A new, better look for Harley's electric dream

First-ever customised Harley-Davidson Livewire: A new, better look for Harley's electric dream

2021 Honda Gold Wing BS6 India launch soon: Why it costs Rs 30 lakh

2021 Honda Gold Wing BS6 India launch soon: Why it costs Rs 30 lakh

Rapido announces free rides for vaccination in Delhi-NCR: Here's how to avail

Rapido announces free rides for vaccination in Delhi-NCR: Here's how to avail

Honda Hornet 2.0, CB300R recalled to replace a potentially faulty reflex reflector

Honda Hornet 2.0, CB300R recalled to replace a potentially faulty reflex reflector

Lamborghini reveals life-size Sián FKP 37 built with over 4 lakh LEGO pieces

Lamborghini reveals life-size Sián FKP 37 built with over 4 lakh LEGO pieces

2 lakh units of Tata Nexon rolled out of production 

2 lakh units of Tata Nexon rolled out of production 

All-new Toyota Landcruiser LC300 unveiled with styling updates, more features

All-new Toyota Landcruiser LC300 unveiled with styling updates, more features

Royal Enfield plans big new model push in FY2022: Sherpa, Shotgun, Scram launch likely

Royal Enfield plans big new model push in FY2022: Sherpa, Shotgun, Scram launch likely

Connected cars in India: Transformation of industry, roadblocks and strategy

Connected cars in India: Transformation of industry, roadblocks and strategy

All-new Skoda Octavia launched: Hyundai Elantra rival now costs Rs 25.99 lakh

All-new Skoda Octavia launched: Hyundai Elantra rival now costs Rs 25.99 lakh

Top 10 two-wheeler manufacturers in May 2021 and their market share

Top 10 two-wheeler manufacturers in May 2021 and their market share