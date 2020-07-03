Project ASLAN’s driverless car software: Free to download, easy to deploy

The potential social, commercial and environmental benefits of autonomous mobility that have the capability to transform gridlocked and polluted cities are not being realised quickly enough, says Project ASLAN.

Project ASLAN, a new international not-for-profit collaboration between commercial enterprise, leading technology universities, transport authorities and self-driving hardware and software engineers, today launched an open-source self-driving software platform. Project ASLAN says the free and open software stack has been launched for engineering collaborations, and that it provides a stable code in an easy plug and play package. It offers real-world self-driving capability validated by public highway trials as well as complete simulation capability for users without access to driverless vehicle hardware.

Engineers can freely download the software starting today at project-aslan.org. The resource contains data from 22 autonomous vehicles that have been deployed in a variety of trial cases at various locations across the world – from Hong Kong to the UK.

The intuitive tooling has been designed by engineers for engineers, says Project ASLAN, adding it also gets video tutorials and quick start guides so users can easily install and run an autonomous vehicle or a simulation in under 30 minutes.

ASLAN is powered by the ROS framework, which has been utilised in millions of robotics solutions for varying applications, having accumulated an estimated user community of up to 16,000 automotive and self-driving engineers and developers who already use ROS.

Also read: Internet-connected cars are first step towards autonomous driving: 5G to be backbone of connectivity

Aligned with the World Economic Forum Guidelines for City Mobility paper published in March 2020 that set out the ambition for cities and communities to lower emissions, Project ASLAN aims to improve safety while increasing affordability & accessibility of transport networks.

The objective behind Project ASLAN is to focus on the power of engineering collaboration to enable fast deployment of self-driving solutions. The group welcomes new companies and individuals who share ASLAN’s ambition as the promise of autonomous vehicles has been unfulfilled for too long. Mike Potts, CEO of StreetDrone, one of the founder members of Project ASLAN said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.