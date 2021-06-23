Price hike alert! Hero MotoCorp bikes, scooters to get costlier by this much starting July

By:June 23, 2021 10:53 AM

 

India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has announced another price revision for its products.
The company recently communicated through a press release that it will be making an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its bikes and scooters starting 1st July, 2021, which is next month. Hero MotoCorp says that the said price hike has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of a continuous increase in commodity prices. At the same time, the brand also states that it continues to drive cost savings programs aggressively in order to minimize the impact of the price hike on the customers. In order to be precise, Hero MotoCorp will hike the prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to Rs 3,000 from July onwards. The exact figure will depend on the basis of the model and the specific market.

Watch Video | Hero Glamour BS6 Hindi Review

That said, with the latest announcement, if you have been planning to bring home a brand-new Hero MotoCorp bike or scooter, now is the best time to do so in order to avoid paying more later. Taking an example of Hero Splendor+ that happens to be India’s best-selling motorcycle, the bike is currently available at showrooms across India for a starting price of Rs 62,535. After the upward price revision that is set to take place next month, the new starting price of the said model might reach Rs 65,535 at max. Both prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

It has to be noted that this would be the third price hike this year by Hero MotoCorp for its bikes and scooters citing higher input costs. The manufacturer first announced an upward price revision of up to Rs 1,500 in January 2021 followed by an up to Rs 2,500 price hike in the month of April 2021. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates. Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel if you still haven’t, for the latest automotive news, reviews, and more.

