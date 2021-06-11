Pratap Bose appointed Chief Design Officer, EVP, Mahindra Global Design

The Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E), which is being set up in Coventry in the West Midlands, U.K is where Pratap will likely be based. 

By:June 11, 2021 3:32 PM
Pratap Bose

In what was supposed to be a rumour, has turned to be real. Pratap Bose, the design chief at Tata Motors has switched to Mahindra. Pratap will be the Executive Vice President and Chief Design officer at the company’s newly formed Global Design Centre. This new Global Design organisation reshapes Mahindra’ commitment to the future of mobility by designing and developing dynamically engineered next-generation authentic products with global appeal. While we are aware of Mahindra’s new age policy of fresh designs as well as hybrid and electric powertrains, Pratap could play a vital role in ensuring mass adoption of these cars. His designs at Tata Motors had given a fresh lease of life to the car business over there and it is likely that he will do the same at Mahindra. The Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E), which is being set up in Coventry in the West Midlands, U.K is where Pratap will likely be based.

Also Read Pratap Bose quits Tata Motors

The Mahindra India Design Studio (M.I.D.S) also falls under Pratap’s supervision and he will oversee the design of all key business segments such as authentic SUVs including Born Electric Vehicle (BEV), LCV products (under <3.5 T), Last Mile Mobility (LMM), Large CVs, Peugeot Scooters (France) and Tractors & Farm Machines. Pratap brings with him 20 years of automotive design experience, having worked with Piaggio as well as Daimler Chrysler earlier. He will begin his duties at Mahindra from June 24 and will report to Rajesh Jejurikar who is the Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., said, “We are at an inflection point in our Auto and Farm Sectors growth journey as we accelerate our transformative initiatives. Our robust pipeline of 23 new products that will be launched in the next five years would bring our design and advanced engineering capability across automotive, farm equipment and two wheelers to the fore. Having Pratap on the team will strengthen our design capability, enhance our products and widen our customer base. We are very excited to welcome him on board and look forward to writing a new chapter in Mahindra’s rich product legacy.”

