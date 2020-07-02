Porsche India director, Pavan Shetty, resigns: Ashish Kaul takes over as the interim

Pavan Shetty has resigned due to personal reasons and he has been on board since 2016. While Ashish Kaul will serve as the CEO in the interim, a permanent replacement will be announced soon by the company.

Pavan Shetty (on the left)

The dynamic CEO of Porsche India, Pavan Shetty, has resigned. A press release from the Volkswagen Group in India says that Pavan resigned due to personal reasons. Pavan was the CEO from 2016. Before that, he has worked in the Volkswagen Group here with Lamborghini, spearheading its operations. While it is unclear where Pavan is headed to next, his experience in the auto industry (having worked with Ford as well as Tata Motors in the past) might mean he could be part of some other auto company in the future. Porsche India has in the meanwhile appointed Ashish Kaul, sales head, as the interim CEO. A new permanent CEO will be appointed soon, points out the release. Ashish will report to the Skoda Auto Volkswagen Indian Private Limited MD, Gurpratap Boparai.

Porsche India is on a roll having introduced many new models this year. The brand might also bring its electric car, the Taycan soon. Given that Audi India will launch the e-tron SUV and even Mercedes-Benz is ready with the EQC brand, the Porsche Taycan will be a good fit. As it is the Volkswagen Group is keen on petrol-hybrid vehicles and pure electric cars. Of course, this will be adopted only gradually and not immediately. Given that Porsche cars are high-end, customers should be able to adapt to this quickly. The developing infrastructure will definitely help them in getting a hold.

While it is unclear who the new CEO of Porsche India will be, it is apparent that he/she has huge shoes to fill. The team at Porsche India will definitely miss Pavan Shetty. Express Drives wishes Pavan Shetty all the best in his future endeavours. Here is a look at an interview we have had with him recently.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.