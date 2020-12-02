Porsche appoints Manolito Vujicic as the new Head for India operations

German-born Manolito Vujicic has been working in the automotive industry for almost 20 years now out of which he spent 17 years working for the Porsche Holding Salzburg.

By:Updated: Dec 02, 2020 3:10 PM

 

Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE has announced the appointment of Manolito Vujicic as the new Head of the company’s India Division. The company’s press statement says that the 48-year old will start his tenure starting February 2021, following his departure from the position of Porsche Brand President at PAIG (China) Automobile Investment Co., Ltd in Hangzhou (China). German-born Manolito Vujicic has been working in the automotive industry for almost 20 years now out of which he spent 17 years working for the Porsche Holding Salzburg. In his last role, Vujicic was responsible for budget and investment planning along with the realization of dealer targets and the expansion of the existing dealer network for the organization in China. The company’s statement notes that the appointment Vujicic comes at a vital time for the brand, with the all-electric Taycan and latest generation Panamera expected to arrive in India sometime in 2021.

Watch Video | Our Porsche 718 Boxster Detailed Review

Previously, Vujicic held the position of Managing Director for Porsche SCG Ltd., Serbia’s national importer of Volkswagen, Audi, Seat and Porsche. Speaking on his appointment, Manolito Vujicic said that this is a unique opportunity to combine his experience in working in different environments along with his knowledge as an importer and his passion for the retail business. In his new role, Manolito Vujicic will be managing Porsche’s presence across India. The network currently comprises five dealerships, eight service centres and the soon-to-be-completed Porsche Studio in Delhi.

Speaking on the appointment, Dr. Manfred Braeunl, Chief Executive Officer of Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE, says that he is very pleased that Manolito has accepted this position. He adds that Vujicic’s extensive experience in the retail business and network development will be crucial for the coming years. He further stated that the company has ambitious plans for the market believes that Vujicic is the right candidate to lead the local team into the next phase for Porsche in India.

