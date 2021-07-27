Porsche and BASF team up to make EV Li-ion batteries: Production to start in 2024

An initial capacity of at least 100 MWh per year, powering 1,000 motorsport and high-performance vehicles, is expected.

By:July 27, 2021 10:54 AM
Image of Porsche Taycan Cross used for representation

It’s a known thing that many auto companies are making a conscious decision to shift to electric vehicles. Porsche which happens to be the pinnacle in performance cars has also committed to the same. To this very effect, the German carmaker has announced a partnership with BASF to make electric vehicle Li-ion batteries. These batteries will not only be high-performance but also have longevity in mind. Starting from 2024, the partners will begin the production of these batteries. BASF was selected as the chemical partner by Cellforce Group (CFG), a joint venture between Porsche and Customcells, as the exclusive cell development partner for its next-generation lithium-ion battery. The battery production will happen at Tubingen, Germany. An initial capacity of at least 100 MWh per year, powering 1,000 motorsport and high-performance vehicles, is expected. BASF will be able to provide battery materials and also take care to ensure that the carbon footprint is the lowest while it is doing the same.

Production waste from the future Cellforce Group battery plant will be recycled at BASF’s prototype plant for battery recycling in Schwarzheide, Germany. Lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese will be recycled in a hydrometallurgical process and re-introduced into BASF’s production process for cathode active materials. Disposing of old Li-ion batteries is a chore and if not done properly will lead to environmental hazards.

“We look forward to collaborating with Porsche and the Cellforce Group to develop future high-performance batteries for electric vehicles and work together towards our common goal of sustainable mobility,” says Markus Kamieth, member of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF SE. “BASF’s cathode active materials will be tailored to Porsche’s specific needs leveraging our strong R&D capabilities. Furthermore, they will have an industry-leading low CO₂ impact thanks to our efficient manufacturing process, the high share of renewable energy, the upstream integration into the key raw materials as well as the short transportation route along the value chain. With battery recycling we can ensure that valuable materials are kept in the production loop and further reduce the CO2 footprint of our cathode materials by an expected total of up to 60 percent.”

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

India's first electric vintage car launching in January 2022: Lords Automotive's future plans decoded

India's first electric vintage car launching in January 2022: Lords Automotive's future plans decoded

Studds launches motorcycle riding jackets with these features: Price, availability, details

Studds launches motorcycle riding jackets with these features: Price, availability, details

Indian auto component industry to have 20-23% growth in FY2022, says ICRA

Indian auto component industry to have 20-23% growth in FY2022, says ICRA

Bharat Petroleum to begin doorstep diesel delivery: Ties up with Humsafar India

Bharat Petroleum to begin doorstep diesel delivery: Ties up with Humsafar India

100 kmph+ top speed likely for Ola electric scooter: More than Chetak, iQube, 450X!

100 kmph+ top speed likely for Ola electric scooter: More than Chetak, iQube, 450X!

Titane: French movie wins Palme D’or at Cannes with peculiar car related plot

Titane: French movie wins Palme D’or at Cannes with peculiar car related plot

TVS Apache RR310 gets second price hike in 2021: Costlier by this much

TVS Apache RR310 gets second price hike in 2021: Costlier by this much

Mahindra Racing's Alex Lynn bags maiden Formula E win on home soil in London

Mahindra Racing's Alex Lynn bags maiden Formula E win on home soil in London

Audi RS Q e-tron To Make Dakar Debut - Can It Recreate The Quattro's Magic?

Audi RS Q e-tron To Make Dakar Debut - Can It Recreate The Quattro's Magic?

How Toyota is fighting Terrorism with harsh contract for new Land Cruiser owners

How Toyota is fighting Terrorism with harsh contract for new Land Cruiser owners

Kawasaki Vulcan 650, Z650 & others to get costlier starting August: Model-wise new prices, difference

Kawasaki Vulcan 650, Z650 & others to get costlier starting August: Model-wise new prices, difference

Domino's Pizza delivery to go electric with customised Revolt RV300 electric bikes

Domino's Pizza delivery to go electric with customised Revolt RV300 electric bikes

Boys and Machines opens service centre for pre-owned sports cars: All details

Boys and Machines opens service centre for pre-owned sports cars: All details

Supercapacitors have 1000 times more life than lithium-ion batteries - Dr Akshay Singhal, Founder, Log 9 Materials

Supercapacitors have 1000 times more life than lithium-ion batteries - Dr Akshay Singhal, Founder, Log 9 Materials

Ather Energy's 13th experience centre in India opens in Kozhikode: All details

Ather Energy's 13th experience centre in India opens in Kozhikode: All details

Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa completes 6 years of operation: from S-Cross to XL6, 14 lakh vehicles sold

Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa completes 6 years of operation: from S-Cross to XL6, 14 lakh vehicles sold

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV teased: More electric SUVs in the works

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV teased: More electric SUVs in the works

India's largest 3 GWh Li-ion battery factory to be set up by Lohum within 18 months

India's largest 3 GWh Li-ion battery factory to be set up by Lohum within 18 months

India Lamborghini buyers spend 20% plus value of the car on customisation: Sharad Agarwal

India Lamborghini buyers spend 20% plus value of the car on customisation: Sharad Agarwal

New 2022 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 with R7-like face spied testing for the first time

New 2022 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 with R7-like face spied testing for the first time