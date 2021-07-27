Porsche and BASF team up to make EV Li-ion batteries: Production to start in 2024

An initial capacity of at least 100 MWh per year, powering 1,000 motorsport and high-performance vehicles, is expected.

It’s a known thing that many auto companies are making a conscious decision to shift to electric vehicles. Porsche which happens to be the pinnacle in performance cars has also committed to the same. To this very effect, the German carmaker has announced a partnership with BASF to make electric vehicle Li-ion batteries. These batteries will not only be high-performance but also have longevity in mind. Starting from 2024, the partners will begin the production of these batteries. BASF was selected as the chemical partner by Cellforce Group (CFG), a joint venture between Porsche and Customcells, as the exclusive cell development partner for its next-generation lithium-ion battery. The battery production will happen at Tubingen, Germany. An initial capacity of at least 100 MWh per year, powering 1,000 motorsport and high-performance vehicles, is expected. BASF will be able to provide battery materials and also take care to ensure that the carbon footprint is the lowest while it is doing the same.

Production waste from the future Cellforce Group battery plant will be recycled at BASF’s prototype plant for battery recycling in Schwarzheide, Germany. Lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese will be recycled in a hydrometallurgical process and re-introduced into BASF’s production process for cathode active materials. Disposing of old Li-ion batteries is a chore and if not done properly will lead to environmental hazards.

“We look forward to collaborating with Porsche and the Cellforce Group to develop future high-performance batteries for electric vehicles and work together towards our common goal of sustainable mobility,” says Markus Kamieth, member of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF SE. “BASF’s cathode active materials will be tailored to Porsche’s specific needs leveraging our strong R&D capabilities. Furthermore, they will have an industry-leading low CO₂ impact thanks to our efficient manufacturing process, the high share of renewable energy, the upstream integration into the key raw materials as well as the short transportation route along the value chain. With battery recycling we can ensure that valuable materials are kept in the production loop and further reduce the CO2 footprint of our cathode materials by an expected total of up to 60 percent.”

