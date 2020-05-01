Polaris India appoints Lalit Sharma as new Country Manager: Pankaj Dubey steps down

Apart from his current responsibilities, Lalit Sharma will also be responsible for all the commercial and operational activities as the Country Manager for Polaris India. 

By:Published: May 1, 2020 4:31:32 PM

Polaris India Pvt. Ltd, that happens to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Polaris Inc., has just announced a top management change for its commercial vehicle business in India. The company has appointed Lalit Sharma as the new Country Manager. Lalit Sharma is currently heading the Product, Parts Garments & Accessories and he will be taking over his new role starting 20th April 2020. Sharma joined Polaris India back in the month of July 2011 and as a product management professional who brings with him 16 years of Industry experience with him. The latest announcement comes after Pankaj Dubey, former Managing Director and Country Head, Polaris India decided to move on to pursue other career opportunities after 10 years at the company.

Commenting on the announcement René Basei, Vice President, Polaris EIMEA said that he could not be more excited to see the business thrive under Sharma’s direction despite the current challenges in the economy and market place as well. As already mentioned, Lalit Sharma brings significant experience from the automotive industry with competencies in aftersales and supply chain management and Cross-functional team leadership as well.

Apart from his current responsibilities, he will also be responsible for all the commercial and operational activities as the Country Manager for Polaris India. On his appointment, Lalit Sharma said that he firmly believes that the experience he has gained while working with Polaris India will help him to take things forward in his new role as Polaris India’s Country Manager. He adds that his primary focus will be to build the strategies that will help Polaris India to overcome current situation in a profitable and sustainable manner with delight for all the company’s stakeholders in addition to the customers.

