India needs to be industry-ready for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles: PM Modi

India's very first hydrogen fuel cell passenger vehicle was tested in October last year by CSIR (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research) and KPIT Technologies.

By:March 3, 2021 12:41 PM

In a statement today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded as a huge resolution the ‘Hydrogen Mission’ announced in the Budget 2021, underlining that future fuels and green energy are the way forward for attaining self-sufficiency for India’s energy requirements. Highlighting that India has already tested its first indigenously-developed hydrogen car, Modi added that the automotive industry in the country needs to be ready for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

India’s very first hydrogen fuel cell passenger vehicle was tested in October last year by CSIR (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research) and KPIT Technologies. Hydrogen fuel cell technology uses chemical reactions between hydrogen and oxygen (from the air) to generate electrical energy, eliminating the use of fossil fuels.

CSIR and KPIT have developed a 10 kWe (Kilowatt-electric) automotive grade LT-PEMFC (low-temperature PEM fuel cell) stack based on CSIR’s know-how. The heart of the PEM fuel cell technology includes the membrane electrode assembly, which is wholly a CSIR know-how.

Also read: What are hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles and why they make more sense than EVs in India

The trials were run on a battery-electric passenger car platform retrofitted with the fuel cell stack. However, it is expected that the technology is more suited for commercial vehicles (CV) such as buses and trucks. Battery electric buses/ trucks require a large battery to achieve the desired operating range.

In January 2018, Tata Motors introduced its first hydrogen fuel cell-powered bus. Hydrogen-powered Tata Starbus fuel cell bus is a zero-emission vehicle for inter-city transportation for the masses and was developed in a partnership with ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation).

The homegrown brand Tata Motors has a number of buses that run on alternative fuel. The company has extensively tested CNG hybrid buses. Tata also signed a contract for the largest ever single order for hybrid electric vehicle technology with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in 2017.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Okinawa Oki100 electric bike teased: Ducati-Monster-lookalike EV to be launched soon

Okinawa Oki100 electric bike teased: Ducati-Monster-lookalike EV to be launched soon

Maruti Suzuki adds 200 new service touchpoints in 2020-21: Total tally now at 4,000+

Maruti Suzuki adds 200 new service touchpoints in 2020-21: Total tally now at 4,000+

Price hike alert! Yamaha R15 V3 gets costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! Yamaha R15 V3 gets costlier in India by this much

100% locally-made Detel EV coming soon: Brand to raise Rs 150cr investment by end-2021

100% locally-made Detel EV coming soon: Brand to raise Rs 150cr investment by end-2021

Kawasaki Ninja 300 BS6 launched: Price, colours, changes explained

Kawasaki Ninja 300 BS6 launched: Price, colours, changes explained

Hyundai Creta once again India's top-selling SUV in February: New i20 sales on the rise

Hyundai Creta once again India's top-selling SUV in February: New i20 sales on the rise

100 Tata Safari SUVs delivered in one day in Delhi: Reincarnated icon receives great response

100 Tata Safari SUVs delivered in one day in Delhi: Reincarnated icon receives great response

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Review | Small changes make big difference

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Review | Small changes make big difference

February 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp, Honda maintain top spots, Bajaj Auto still biggest exporter!

February 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp, Honda maintain top spots, Bajaj Auto still biggest exporter!

Ford EcoSport SE variant launch soon: New model teaser released

Ford EcoSport SE variant launch soon: New model teaser released

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 75,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 75,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber

BS6 CFMoto 300NK launched in India: What's new on G 310 R, 390 Duke challenger!

BS6 CFMoto 300NK launched in India: What's new on G 310 R, 390 Duke challenger!

February 2021 car sales: Nissan, Volkswagen register huge growth

February 2021 car sales: Nissan, Volkswagen register huge growth

100th Lamborghini Urus delivered in India in record 29 months

100th Lamborghini Urus delivered in India in record 29 months

February 2021 bike sales: Royal Enfield shows 10% growth as Classic 350, Bullet 350 lead the bandwagon

February 2021 bike sales: Royal Enfield shows 10% growth as Classic 350, Bullet 350 lead the bandwagon

Piaggio, KTM, Honda, Yamaha sign swappable batteries agreement to increase range and lower cost

Piaggio, KTM, Honda, Yamaha sign swappable batteries agreement to increase range and lower cost

February 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp sold over 5 lakh units, Honda reports 31% growth

February 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp sold over 5 lakh units, Honda reports 31% growth

Citroen C5 Aircross bookings start in India: 5-year complementary maintenance for early bird reservations

Citroen C5 Aircross bookings start in India: 5-year complementary maintenance for early bird reservations

Delhi Govt's bizarre move to delist Tata Nexon EV from subsidies! Company responds

Delhi Govt's bizarre move to delist Tata Nexon EV from subsidies! Company responds

Watch Video: Beware Kia Seltos, Sonet and Hyundai Creta owners! Alloy wheel gang hits Delhi

Watch Video: Beware Kia Seltos, Sonet and Hyundai Creta owners! Alloy wheel gang hits Delhi