Piaggio announces service, warranty extension for Vespa, Aprilia scooters till 31st July

Worrying about the service or warranty of your Vespa or Aprilia scooter getting lapsed in lockdown? Here is one good news for you!

By:May 21, 2021 5:57 PM

 

Italian automaker Piaggio has announced that it will extend the service and warranty period for its Vespa and Aprilia scooters till 31st July 2021 due to the ongoing lockdown and similar restrictions imposed in several states to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. The company said in a statement that considering the current travel restrictions imposed in many states across India to prevent the spread of the said virus, the customers would be unable to avail the benefits of warranty or get their vehicles serviced. Hence, keeping this in mind, Piaggio will be extending the warranty and free service period for up to one month or maximum till 31st July 2021. This benefit can be availed by customers whose vehicle’s warranty and free service expires within the lockdown period.

The said services will be extended for a month post the lockdown, Piaggio noted. Speaking on the announcement, Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director of Piaggio India said that the nation is going through tough times with the second wave of Covid-19 hitting all of us. He adds that in order to support the customers in these tough times, Piaggio will be extending both warranty and free service period by one month or maximum till July 31. The company says that given the restricted travel that customers are facing in many states, the aforementioned extension would give them some relief as they will be able to use Piaggio’s services smoothly post the lockdown.

That said, if you have a Vespa or Aprilia scooter whose warranty or free service is getting lapsed during the lockdown, the above announcement would surely give you a sigh of relief. With the current situation, numerous auto manufacturers have announced service and warranty extensions for their vehicles. Earlier, Benelli India had announced a warranty and service extension for the customers till 31st July 2021.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

