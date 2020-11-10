Peugeot-FCA merger company, Stellantis, unveils new logo

The logo, it is said, combines the rich heritage of both its founding companies and builds on the 14-brand portfolio that lies under these two pillars.

By:November 10, 2020 10:40 AM

Groupe PSA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles joined hands in a 50:50 merger earlier this year. The brand from then on has been steadily building its new line of defense and prepping products as well as factories. For any brand to make its mark, the company needs to have an identifiable logo. Hence Stellantis, as the merger is known, has revealed its new logo. The logo, it is said, combines the rich heritage of both its founding companies and builds on the 14-brand portfolio that lies under these two pillars. It also takes into account the bio-diversity of the employees working under it. The merger itself is in the final stages, with the first quarter of 2021 expected to bring in a closure to the deal. This is of course subject to terms and conditions. The product portfolio or other details about the company haven’t been revealed yet.

Groupe PSA is entering the Indian market with the Citroen brand. The brand has taken over HM’s old factory in South India and is manufacturing cars from there. The first launch will be the Citroen C5 AirCross SUV. This launch is expected to happen in the first half of 2021. The SUV will lock horns with the Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass and Tata Gravitas. It will have a bevy of petrol and diesel engines. It is likely only automatic transmissions will be offered and there could also be optional all-wheel drive.

Recently, the brand also introduced its Europar spare parts line in India. Europar will be suitable for all cars and makes that are sold in India. The brand will initially sell high-quality brake pads for cars in the Indian market. Thereon it will diversify to other components. We believe this is a good method to ensure your spare parts are already there in the market before launching the car itself.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long-Term Test: 7,800 km & 10 months, bidding adieu with a four-state run!

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long-Term Test: 7,800 km & 10 months, bidding adieu with a four-state run!

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 variants decoded: Difference in price, features, colours explained

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 variants decoded: Difference in price, features, colours explained

Uber launches 'PIN Dispatch' feature at Delhi Airport to reduce wait time to 'almost zero'

Uber launches 'PIN Dispatch' feature at Delhi Airport to reduce wait time to 'almost zero'

Nitin Gadkari in favour in increasing speed limits: 'Penalising vehicles for breaching 40 km/h unfortunate'

Nitin Gadkari in favour in increasing speed limits: 'Penalising vehicles for breaching 40 km/h unfortunate'

Diwali savings offer: Up to Rs 55,000 discount on Nissan Kicks

Diwali savings offer: Up to Rs 55,000 discount on Nissan Kicks

ACMA not keen on reservations for locals in Haryana in component industry: Here's why!

ACMA not keen on reservations for locals in Haryana in component industry: Here's why!

Vehicle registration down by 24% in October 2020 despite Navratra demand: FADA

Vehicle registration down by 24% in October 2020 despite Navratra demand: FADA

Mahindra Thar entry-level variants no longer on sale: Here's why!

Mahindra Thar entry-level variants no longer on sale: Here's why!

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Thunderbird 350: Changes in engine, power, styling, features

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Thunderbird 350: Changes in engine, power, styling, features

Volvo Cars recalls 54,000 vehicles for faulty airbags: One death reported

Volvo Cars recalls 54,000 vehicles for faulty airbags: One death reported

Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 specs revealed: Expected price, launch date, changes explained

Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 specs revealed: Expected price, launch date, changes explained

Price hike alert! BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi, FZS-Fi get costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi, FZS-Fi get costlier in India by this much

Nissan Magnite prices leaked: Rs 5.5 lakh starting price expected

Nissan Magnite prices leaked: Rs 5.5 lakh starting price expected

High security number plates & colour-coded stickers can now be fitted at home

High security number plates & colour-coded stickers can now be fitted at home

2020 MotoGP: Mir wins as Suzuki takes first 1-2 since 1982, Quartararo crashes

2020 MotoGP: Mir wins as Suzuki takes first 1-2 since 1982, Quartararo crashes

Diwali discount offer: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Toyota Innova Crysta, Yaris

Diwali discount offer: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Toyota Innova Crysta, Yaris

Ather Energy raises Rs 260 crore in fresh funding: 450X electric scooter launching in these cities soon

Ather Energy raises Rs 260 crore in fresh funding: 450X electric scooter launching in these cities soon

GoZero Mobility launches Skelling electric bike series: Range, top speed, availability & more

GoZero Mobility launches Skelling electric bike series: Range, top speed, availability & more

FASTag must for all vehicles from Jan 1, 2021: No FASTag, no 3rd party insurance soon

FASTag must for all vehicles from Jan 1, 2021: No FASTag, no 3rd party insurance soon

65 Tata Nexon EVs delivered to Kerela Government: Electric vehicles on lease for 8 years

65 Tata Nexon EVs delivered to Kerela Government: Electric vehicles on lease for 8 years