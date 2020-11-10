Peugeot-FCA merger company, Stellantis, unveils new logo

The logo, it is said, combines the rich heritage of both its founding companies and builds on the 14-brand portfolio that lies under these two pillars.

Groupe PSA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles joined hands in a 50:50 merger earlier this year. The brand from then on has been steadily building its new line of defense and prepping products as well as factories. For any brand to make its mark, the company needs to have an identifiable logo. Hence Stellantis, as the merger is known, has revealed its new logo. The logo, it is said, combines the rich heritage of both its founding companies and builds on the 14-brand portfolio that lies under these two pillars. It also takes into account the bio-diversity of the employees working under it. The merger itself is in the final stages, with the first quarter of 2021 expected to bring in a closure to the deal. This is of course subject to terms and conditions. The product portfolio or other details about the company haven’t been revealed yet.

Groupe PSA is entering the Indian market with the Citroen brand. The brand has taken over HM’s old factory in South India and is manufacturing cars from there. The first launch will be the Citroen C5 AirCross SUV. This launch is expected to happen in the first half of 2021. The SUV will lock horns with the Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass and Tata Gravitas. It will have a bevy of petrol and diesel engines. It is likely only automatic transmissions will be offered and there could also be optional all-wheel drive.

Recently, the brand also introduced its Europar spare parts line in India. Europar will be suitable for all cars and makes that are sold in India. The brand will initially sell high-quality brake pads for cars in the Indian market. Thereon it will diversify to other components. We believe this is a good method to ensure your spare parts are already there in the market before launching the car itself.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.