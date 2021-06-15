Paytm private car/bike insurance broking launched with claim support, zero depreciation

Invoice cover, engine protect, RSA are some of the 14 add-ons that the website will provide the customer.

Image for representational purposes only

Paytm has introduced a private car, bike insurance broking on its website. The company claims that they have more than 14 insurance companies on board and will offer their services for all vehicle models. The website one needs to visit is paytminsurance.co.in. As is usually the case with Paytm, there are many offers and discounts for those seeking to renew their insurance or opt for a new cover. Speaking of which, zero dep, third party, own liability only and so on insurance covers are available. There is also a comparison tool in there which helps you get the max bang for the buck. Invoice cover, engine protect, RSA are some of the 14 add-ons that the website will provide the customer. Payments for these insurance products can be done through Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid, Paytm UPI, net banking, debit & credit card. PIBPL also offers discounts on own damage cover of upto 80 per cent on select vehicles.

One can also use the Paytm app (on both iOS as well as Android) to avail this facility. Paytm claims that no telecallers will harass the customers once they upload their details on the website. Further, the customer doesn’t need to upload his documents on the website either. Moreover, customers will get claim support as well as post-policy purchase services through Paytm. This in short, the company says, will ensure a hassle-free insurance purchase experience for the customers.

Paytm Insurance Broking Limited spokesperson said, “Insurance continues to be an underserved segment in India. Paytm hopes to change that by making accessibility and affordability a priority. We are focused on making the whole process of buying and renewing both car and bike insurance simple, seamless and completely digital. The journey takes 2 minutes and the policies are issued instantly. In order to provide the best experience to the customer, we have deliberately chosen not to have telecallers pushing them.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.