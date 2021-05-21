Pawan Goenka to serve as Independent Director at Bosch till 2026

Following his retirement from Mahindra & Mahindra as Managing Director, Pawan Goenka has taken a new role at Bosch as an independent Director.

Dr Pawan Goenka has been appointed as an Independent Director, at Bosch. Goenka recently announced his retirement in April 2021 as the Managing Director at Mahindra & Mahindra. The Indian automotive executive veteran has signed on with Bosch Ltd. for a period of five years from May 21, 2021, through to May 20, 2026. Pawan Goenka graduated from IIT Kanpur in Mechanical Engineering and then earned his PhD from Cornell University.

Goenka started his career with General Motors’s R&D Centre in Detroit back in 1979. He then moved to Mahindra & Mahindra in 1993. During his time with the Indian marquee, Goenka has been responsible for some of the most successful models from the brand, most notably the Mahindra Scorpio. He is considered the father of the Scorpio in the automotive circle. Goenka announced his retirement after giving 27 years of his career at Mahindra. He now moves on to Bosch Ltd, the major automotive component supplier.

In addition to the appointment of Dr Goenka, Bosch also announced new leadership positions in the company. As Bernard Straub resigned as the Chairman. He will move on to a position higher up at the global level after serving in the position since August 2019. Bosch has announced Markus Bamberger to fill in the position as an additional director who will act as the Chairman of the board.

