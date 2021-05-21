Pawan Goenka to serve as Independent Director at Bosch till 2026

Following his retirement from Mahindra & Mahindra as Managing Director, Pawan Goenka has taken a new role at Bosch as an independent Director.

By:May 21, 2021 1:31 PM

Dr Pawan Goenka has been appointed as an Independent Director, at Bosch. Goenka recently announced his retirement in April 2021 as the Managing Director at Mahindra & Mahindra. The Indian automotive executive veteran has signed on with Bosch Ltd. for a period of five years from May 21, 2021, through to May 20, 2026. Pawan Goenka graduated from IIT Kanpur in Mechanical Engineering and then earned his PhD from Cornell University.

Goenka started his career with General Motors’s R&D Centre in Detroit back in 1979. He then moved to Mahindra & Mahindra in 1993. During his time with the Indian marquee, Goenka has been responsible for some of the most successful models from the brand, most notably the Mahindra Scorpio. He is considered the father of the Scorpio in the automotive circle. Goenka announced his retirement after giving 27 years of his career at Mahindra. He now moves on to Bosch Ltd, the major automotive component supplier.

In addition to the appointment of Dr Goenka, Bosch also announced new leadership positions in the company. As Bernard Straub resigned as the Chairman. He will move on to a position higher up at the global level after serving in the position since August 2019. Bosch has announced Markus Bamberger to fill in the position as an additional director who will act as the Chairman of the board.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Top SUVs with turbo petrol engines under Rs 10 lakh: From Magnite to Sonet

Top SUVs with turbo petrol engines under Rs 10 lakh: From Magnite to Sonet

Tesla electric cars banned from entering few govt compounds in China

Tesla electric cars banned from entering few govt compounds in China

Kia joins fight against Covid-19: Extends Rs 5 crore to Andhra Pradesh Government

Kia joins fight against Covid-19: Extends Rs 5 crore to Andhra Pradesh Government

Magenta to introduce world's smallest EV charger this year: Secures Rs 120 crore investment

Magenta to introduce world's smallest EV charger this year: Secures Rs 120 crore investment

BMW i4 M50 leaked: To be its first M badged electric sedan

BMW i4 M50 leaked: To be its first M badged electric sedan

Covid-19 Relief: Volkswagen India extends vehicle warranties till this date

Covid-19 Relief: Volkswagen India extends vehicle warranties till this date

Car Specs: What you really need to care about when buying an EV

Car Specs: What you really need to care about when buying an EV

Safe Cams' Driver Status Monitor cameras introduced with fatigue alarm, other benefits

Safe Cams' Driver Status Monitor cameras introduced with fatigue alarm, other benefits

Omega Seiki to deploy mobile oxygen camps in Haryana utilising Rage+ electric three-wheelers

Omega Seiki to deploy mobile oxygen camps in Haryana utilising Rage+ electric three-wheelers

Covid-19 support! Mercedes-Benz extends warranty, service and these benefits till 30th June

Covid-19 support! Mercedes-Benz extends warranty, service and these benefits till 30th June

Sonalika Group joins Covid-19 support: Upto Rs 2 lakh aid for dealers and their employees

Sonalika Group joins Covid-19 support: Upto Rs 2 lakh aid for dealers and their employees

Suzuki Motorcycle India extends warranty period, free service till July 15

Suzuki Motorcycle India extends warranty period, free service till July 15

Updated Ducati Hypermotard 950 unveiled with new livery: India launch in 2021 fourth quarter

Updated Ducati Hypermotard 950 unveiled with new livery: India launch in 2021 fourth quarter

GoZero launches Skellig Pro electric bicycle with 70 km range

GoZero launches Skellig Pro electric bicycle with 70 km range

Gogoro Viva electric scooter might be sold via Hero MotoCorp outlets: Name trademarked

Gogoro Viva electric scooter might be sold via Hero MotoCorp outlets: Name trademarked

Photos: Ford F-150 Lightning is the electric version of Americas favourite pick-up truck

Photos: Ford F-150 Lightning is the electric version of Americas favourite pick-up truck

Etrio Touro now on sale for commercial customers: Dealerships open in these 6 states

Etrio Touro now on sale for commercial customers: Dealerships open in these 6 states

Covid-19 effect: Audi India extends service plans, warranty till June 30

Covid-19 effect: Audi India extends service plans, warranty till June 30

Covid-19 Support: Tata Motors extends warranty, free service period for commercial vehicles

Covid-19 Support: Tata Motors extends warranty, free service period for commercial vehicles

How India can become EV superpower with robust vehicles and changes in ecosystem

How India can become EV superpower with robust vehicles and changes in ecosystem