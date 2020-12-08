Passenger vehicle registrations grow by 4%: FADA releases November 2020 vehicles retail data

Although total vehicle registrations were down by 19.29%, passenger vehicle registrations were higher in November comparing year-on-year numbers. Total vehicle sales in November 2020 saw 18,27,990 vehicles being registered.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has released the monthly vehicle registration data for November 2020. In the period, the Indian automotive saw overall registrations drop by 19.29% year-on-year. However, the passenger vehicle sector saw growth of 4.17% having sold 2,91,001 units compared to 2,79,365 units from November 2019. Additionally, the tractor sector continues to grow seeing more registrations from last year. However, the two-wheeler, 3-wheeler and commercial vehicle sectors each saw a significant slump in registrations.

The two-wheeler sector in India saw 14,13,378 registrations in November 2020. When compared to 17,98,201 registrations in November 2019, the sector saw a year-on-year drop of 21.4%. The three-wheeler industry saw the most significant de-growth of all, recording a year on year decline of 64.98%. In November 2020, 24,185 three-wheelers were registered compared to 69,056 units in the same period in 2019.

The commercial vehicle sector saw fewer registrations since last year. With 50,113 registrations in November 2020, the sector declined by 31.22%. In November 2019, a total of 72,683 registrations were recorded by FADA.

The tractor industry has continued its upward trajectory in November 2020 seeing 49,313 registrations compared to 45,462 registrations from November last year. The sector grew by 8.47%.

November 2020 Year on Year Vehicle Registrations in India

CATEGORY NOV’20 NOV’19 YoY % 2W 14,13,378 17,98,201 -21.40% 3W 24,185 69,056 -64.98% CV 50,113 72,863 -31.22% PV 2,91,001 2,79,365 4.17% TRAC 49,313 45,462 8.47% Total 18,27,990 22,64,947 -19.29%

However, month-on-month, vehicle registrations were up by 29.3% as in October 2020, fewer vehicle registrations were recorded. Additionally, when isolating the 42-day festive period, vehicle registrations saw de-growth of 4.74%. However, FADA claims that the auto sector saw good traction in the festive period as the performance was positive when compared to projections and expectations.

42 Days Festival Period Vehicle Registrations in India

CATEGORY Festival 2020 Festival 2019 YoY % 2W 19,06,490 20,34,999 -6.31% 3W 34,328 86,394 -60.27% CV 69,838 89,869 -22.29% PV 4,31,597 3,79,924 13.60% TRAC 73,003 49,094 48.70% Total 25,15,256 26,40,280 -4.74%

