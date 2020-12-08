Passenger vehicle registrations grow by 4%: FADA releases November 2020 vehicles retail data

Although total vehicle registrations were down by 19.29%, passenger vehicle registrations were higher in November comparing year-on-year numbers. Total vehicle sales in November 2020 saw 18,27,990 vehicles being registered.

By:December 8, 2020 4:06 PM
Car registrations vehicle sales

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has released the monthly vehicle registration data for November 2020. In the period, the Indian automotive saw overall registrations drop by 19.29% year-on-year. However, the passenger vehicle sector saw growth of 4.17% having sold 2,91,001 units compared to 2,79,365 units from November 2019. Additionally, the tractor sector continues to grow seeing more registrations from last year. However, the two-wheeler, 3-wheeler and commercial vehicle sectors each saw a significant slump in registrations.

The two-wheeler sector in India saw 14,13,378 registrations in November 2020. When compared to 17,98,201 registrations in November 2019, the sector saw a year-on-year drop of 21.4%. The three-wheeler industry saw the most significant de-growth of all, recording a year on year decline of 64.98%. In November 2020, 24,185 three-wheelers were registered compared to 69,056 units in the same period in 2019.

The commercial vehicle sector saw fewer registrations since last year. With 50,113 registrations in November 2020, the sector declined by 31.22%. In November 2019, a total of 72,683 registrations were recorded by FADA.

The tractor industry has continued its upward trajectory in November 2020 seeing 49,313 registrations compared to 45,462 registrations from November last year. The sector grew by 8.47%.

November 2020 Year on Year Vehicle Registrations in India

CATEGORY

NOV’20

NOV’19

YoY %

2W

14,13,378

17,98,201

-21.40%

3W

24,185

69,056

-64.98%

CV

50,113

72,863

-31.22%

PV

2,91,001

2,79,365

4.17%

TRAC

49,313

45,462

8.47%

Total

18,27,990

22,64,947

-19.29%

However, month-on-month, vehicle registrations were up by 29.3% as in October 2020, fewer vehicle registrations were recorded. Additionally, when isolating the 42-day festive period, vehicle registrations saw de-growth of 4.74%. However, FADA claims that the auto sector saw good traction in the festive period as the performance was positive when compared to projections and expectations.

42 Days Festival Period Vehicle Registrations in India

CATEGORYFestival 2020Festival 2019YoY %
2W19,06,49020,34,999-6.31%
3W34,32886,394-60.27%
CV69,83889,869-22.29%
PV4,31,5973,79,92413.60%
TRAC73,00349,09448.70%
Total25,15,25626,40,280-4.74%

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Piaggio Ape Xtra LDX+ three-wheeler launched with increased cargo space: Price, specs, features

Piaggio Ape Xtra LDX+ three-wheeler launched with increased cargo space: Price, specs, features

EV modification: Mahindra e2o souped up to go as fast as Hyundai Kona electric car

EV modification: Mahindra e2o souped up to go as fast as Hyundai Kona electric car

Now customize your Triumph motorcycle with new, improved online configurator: Here's how it works!

Now customize your Triumph motorcycle with new, improved online configurator: Here's how it works!

5 biggest car recalls in 2020: Over 3 lakh vehicles recalled this year for these defects

5 biggest car recalls in 2020: Over 3 lakh vehicles recalled this year for these defects

Hyundai December sales offer: Rs 1 lakh off on Elantra, Aura

Hyundai December sales offer: Rs 1 lakh off on Elantra, Aura

December 2020 car discounts: Upto Rs 3 lakh off on new Mahindra Alturas, XUV500 and more

December 2020 car discounts: Upto Rs 3 lakh off on new Mahindra Alturas, XUV500 and more

Buy a Skoda Rapid automatic this December and get benefits like exchange bonus, upgrade offer

Buy a Skoda Rapid automatic this December and get benefits like exchange bonus, upgrade offer

No fitness certificate if vehicle has traffic challans pending: AAP Govt clarifies

No fitness certificate if vehicle has traffic challans pending: AAP Govt clarifies

Ather 450X electric scooter coming to these 16 new Indian cities next year: Is yours on the list?

Ather 450X electric scooter coming to these 16 new Indian cities next year: Is yours on the list?

2021 KTM 125 Duke launched in India: Specs, price, features

2021 KTM 125 Duke launched in India: Specs, price, features

Nissan Magnite off to flying start: These variants of Kia Sonet rival are in high demand

Nissan Magnite off to flying start: These variants of Kia Sonet rival are in high demand

Year-end offers on Datsun India cars: Up to whopping Rs 51,000 off on Go, Go+

Year-end offers on Datsun India cars: Up to whopping Rs 51,000 off on Go, Go+

Electric car that does not need charging: Aptera EV claims 1,600-km total range! Launch in 2021

Electric car that does not need charging: Aptera EV claims 1,600-km total range! Launch in 2021

Maruti Suzuki Swift continues dominance: 10 best selling cars in November 2020

Maruti Suzuki Swift continues dominance: 10 best selling cars in November 2020

Steering wheels can be dirtier than a public toilet? How dirty can a car get & how to deep clean it

Steering wheels can be dirtier than a public toilet? How dirty can a car get & how to deep clean it

Tata Sierra and four other Indian cars that were ahead of their time: Here’s why

Tata Sierra and four other Indian cars that were ahead of their time: Here’s why

Open windows vs car's ventilation system to prevent COVID spread: Which is more effective

Open windows vs car's ventilation system to prevent COVID spread: Which is more effective

Year-end Renault India discounts: Up to Rs 70,000 off on Duster, Triber

Year-end Renault India discounts: Up to Rs 70,000 off on Duster, Triber

India gets first-ever 100 Octane petrol: Indian Oil Corporation launches XP100 in 10 cities

India gets first-ever 100 Octane petrol: Indian Oil Corporation launches XP100 in 10 cities

December discounts: Get up to Rs 25,000 off on Maruti Suzuki Celerio, S-Presso

December discounts: Get up to Rs 25,000 off on Maruti Suzuki Celerio, S-Presso