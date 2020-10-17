Passenger vehicle sales rise 26% in September 2020 but industry still cautious, here’s why

According to data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) on Friday, passenger vehicle sales during September stood at 271,027 units, up 26.45% compared with the same month last year. Two-wheeler sales also rose 11.64% during the month on a year-on-year basis.

By:October 17, 2020 11:03 AM
bajaj auto, maruti suzuki

 

Passenger vehicle (PV) sales saw a strong double-digit growth in September as manufacturers pushed more vehicles to the dealers who have depleted their stocks after the lockdown on the back of pent-up demand. Dealers have been stocking since August in anticipation that the upcoming festival season would see good demand for vehicles. According to data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) on Friday, passenger vehicle sales during September stood at 271,027 units, up 26.45% compared with the same month last year. Two-wheeler sales also rose 11.64% during the month on a year-on-year basis. However, commercial vehicle sales continued to do badly, registering a decline of 20.13%. Despite the upswing in sales of PVs and two-wheelers (despatches from factories to dealers) since August, manufacturers are keeping their fingers crossed about sales forecast.

There are two reasons for this. One, the increased sales are on low base and second, volumes in most segments are still below what was seen some five years ago. “Though we are seeing some green shoots, the volumes in most segments are still lower than those seen five years ago. We are expecting strong demand for passenger vehicles and two-wheelers in the festive season. Beyond that it is difficult to predict how demand will shape up. We have to wait and see,” Siam president and MD of Maruti Suzuki India, Kenichi Ayukawa said.

Siam director-general Rajesh Menon said if the numbers in the last five years are compared, it shows industry volumes have gone below the 2016 level. “In terms of volumes, if you look at quarterly and half-yearly comparisons and also to some extent monthly comparison, we have gone below 2016 in most of the segments,” he said. On its part, the auto industry is also careful not to fuel any speculation about a cut in GST rates at this point as it may affect sales during the festival season with consumers postponing their purchase decisions. Though Siam has in the past raised the demand for lowering GST rates on auto products, especially two-wheelers, it is not raising it at this point of time.

When asked about the the demand for GST rate cuts and whether the industry body has been able to convince the government on it, Ayukawa said that the industry’s priority right now is to fight coronavirus and increase production and sales to cater to the festive season demand, while other important matters like reduction in GST rate could be taken up at a later stage. “Right now, nationally and globally everybody is fighting the coronavirus. We will have to collaborate and integrate our effort to fight this pandemic. It is the priority right now,” Ayukawa said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Bajaj Pulsar NS and RS series launched in new colours: Deliveries to begin by October end

Bajaj Pulsar NS and RS series launched in new colours: Deliveries to begin by October end

2021 Audi S5 Sportback teased: Next model launch confirmed for India

2021 Audi S5 Sportback teased: Next model launch confirmed for India

Renault Duster turbo review: Rugged, fun-to-drive but misses out on features

Renault Duster turbo review: Rugged, fun-to-drive but misses out on features

Delhi now the cheapest place to buy EVs in India: Registration fee waived for electric cars, scooters

Delhi now the cheapest place to buy EVs in India: Registration fee waived for electric cars, scooters

Audi Q2 launched: Price, specs, features of smallest Audi in India

Audi Q2 launched: Price, specs, features of smallest Audi in India

Toyota Urban Cruiser, Glanza get attractive festive season offers: All you need to know

Toyota Urban Cruiser, Glanza get attractive festive season offers: All you need to know

Hero Electric launches Optima HX, Photon-hx, NYX-hx electric scooters: Price, availability and more details!

Hero Electric launches Optima HX, Photon-hx, NYX-hx electric scooters: Price, availability and more details!

Hyundai India exports 2 lakh Creta SUVs since 2015

Hyundai India exports 2 lakh Creta SUVs since 2015

Exchange any petrol scooter with Gemopai electric scooters: CredR to facilitate price quotation

Exchange any petrol scooter with Gemopai electric scooters: CredR to facilitate price quotation

Kia Seltos anniversary edition launched: Colours, features of Hyundai Creta rival explained

Kia Seltos anniversary edition launched: Colours, features of Hyundai Creta rival explained

Ducati's upcoming flagship ADV might be called V4 Granturismo: Arriving 4th November!

Ducati's upcoming flagship ADV might be called V4 Granturismo: Arriving 4th November!

Royal Enfield now offers 3D motorcycle personalisation: Launches 'Make-It-Yours' for 650 twins

Royal Enfield now offers 3D motorcycle personalisation: Launches 'Make-It-Yours' for 650 twins

New Toyota Innova Crysta facelift revealed with new features: India launch in 2021

New Toyota Innova Crysta facelift revealed with new features: India launch in 2021

Land Rover Defender launched at a price of Rs 73.98 lakh: All about the No Time To Die SUV star

Land Rover Defender launched at a price of Rs 73.98 lakh: All about the No Time To Die SUV star

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review: Redefining Entry-Level Luxury Sedans

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review: Redefining Entry-Level Luxury Sedans

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Live: BMW Gran Coupe Price in India, Specs, Features, Images

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Live: BMW Gran Coupe Price in India, Specs, Features, Images

Land Rover Defender Launch Live Updates: Defender 90 and 110 SUV price and variants

Land Rover Defender Launch Live Updates: Defender 90 and 110 SUV price and variants

2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launched: Baby bimmer priced at Rs 39.3 lakh

2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launched: Baby bimmer priced at Rs 39.3 lakh

Hero MotoCorp donates Xtreme 200R-based bike ambulances to Himachal Pradesh authorities

Hero MotoCorp donates Xtreme 200R-based bike ambulances to Himachal Pradesh authorities

Mahindra Scorpio now gets Apple CarPlay, Android Auto on these variants

Mahindra Scorpio now gets Apple CarPlay, Android Auto on these variants