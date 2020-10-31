our full range of lubricants is available here assurance int ltd goodyear lubricants engine oil grease price availability dealers

To be launched in November 2020 by Goodyear and Assurance Int Ltd, the product line consists of a full range of lubricants, including greases, brake fluid, transmission oil, tractor oil, diesel exhaust fluid, gear oil and hydraulic oils, says Sanjay Sharma, country head, Sales, Marketing & Operations, Assurance Int Ltd-Goodyear Lubricants.

This week Goodyear and Assurance Int Ltd collaborated on a new line of engine oils that will be manufactured, sourced and distributed in India, to complement Goodyear’s tyre product portfolio in the country. To be launched in November, the product line consists of a full range of lubricants, including greases, brake fluid, transmission oil, tractor oil, diesel exhaust fluid, gear oil and hydraulic oils, says Sanjay Sharma, country head, Sales, Marketing & Operations, Assurance Int Ltd-Goodyear Lubricants. In an interview with FE’s Vikram Chaudhary, he adds that the focus area for the company will be automotive aftermarket.

What’s the reason Goodyear is entering the lubricants segment in India?

India is the third-biggest consumer of lubricants in the world, after the US and China, so it’s a lucrative market. The initial plan was to launch your products in January this year, but things got delayed due to the pandemic. We’ve finally brought our full range of lubricants to the country.

Which vehicle segment is the biggest consumer of lubricants in India?

India has the highest number of two-wheelers in the world; two-wheelers enjoy 81% share in the automotive aftermarket lubricant segment. So, for any player to succeed, it has to focus on two-wheelers.

Will you also leverage the existing, and established, Goodyear Tyre sales channel for marketing lubricants?

We are looking at various networks of distribution, and leveraging the Goodyear Tyre network is an option—it’s a great network to look at.

There are so many established players in the market. How can Goodyear lubricants differentiate itself?

The key is focusing on the distribution channel and ensuring availability of the product; it will play a major role in popularising it. We will also leverage on the powerful Goodyear brand. At the same time, our vehicle lubricant collection will be blended with advanced additive technologies. Each product is designed to enhance performance, reliability and longevity for customer use in vehicles. Besides marketing and distribution, Assurance Intl Ltd will also provide after-sales assistance to consumers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.