Omega Seiki, Trans ACNR sign MoU to develop electric vehicles with a refrigerated container

Under this MoU, Omega Seiki Mobility and Trans ACNR will be responsible for design simulation, testing and product development of refrigerated containers for integration in two-, three and four-wheeled electric vehicles. More details on the MoU below!

Omega Seiki Mobility Pvt. Ltd has recently signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Trans ACNR (Transport Air Conditioning and Refrigeration). Under this association, the two brands will be jointly developing electric vehicles with a refrigerated container. For the uninitiated, Trans ACNR specializes in providing bus air-conditioning and transport refrigeration systems. In order to be precise, both the parties have identified multiple projects to work on jointly and one of these include design, develop and make a prototype sample for a refrigerated unit and insulated box for Omega Seiki’s electric–three-wheeler Rage+. Under this MoU, Omega Seiki Mobility and Trans ACNR will primarily be responsible for the design simulation, testing and product development of refrigerated containers for integration in two, three and four-wheeled electric vehicles. Omega Seiki Mobility had launched its all-electric three-wheelers Rage & Rage+ at the 2020 Auto Expo and these primarily target the B2B segment.

Watch our Omega Seiki Rage+ electric three-wheeler video review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The designing and developing of battery packs and components will also be taking place under this MoU as in order to power the refrigerated boxes, li-ion battery packs with different chemistry are required. Speaking on the signing of MoU, Uday Narang, Chairman, Anglian Omega Group said that the brand is delighted to collaborate with Trans ACNR in order to give better last-mile delivery vehicles of a cold chain production process in order to ensure efficient and flexible delivery of Covid-19vaccines (once available), pharmaceuticals preparations, fresh food, flowers and also other products with strict requirements regarding storage temperature.

The following cooperation areas and targets have been set by both parties under this MoU:

On the other hand, Shatrughan Kumar, Managing Director of Trans ACNR stated that joining hands with esteemed mobility groups across India will bring expertise in creating suitable products and will also help in building a strong network for Indian consumers.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.