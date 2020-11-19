Omega Seiki, Trans ACNR sign MoU to develop electric vehicles with a refrigerated container

Under this MoU, Omega Seiki Mobility and Trans ACNR will be responsible for design simulation, testing and product development of refrigerated containers for integration in two-, three and four-wheeled electric vehicles. More details on the MoU below!

By:Updated: Nov 19, 2020 4:15 PM

 

Omega Seiki Mobility Pvt. Ltd has recently signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Trans ACNR (Transport Air Conditioning and Refrigeration). Under this association, the two brands will be jointly developing electric vehicles with a refrigerated container. For the uninitiated, Trans ACNR specializes in providing bus air-conditioning and transport refrigeration systems. In order to be precise, both the parties have identified multiple projects to work on jointly and one of these include design, develop and make a prototype sample for a refrigerated unit and insulated box for Omega Seiki’s electric–three-wheeler Rage+. Under this MoU, Omega Seiki Mobility and Trans ACNR will primarily be responsible for the design simulation, testing and product development of refrigerated containers for integration in two, three and four-wheeled electric vehicles. Omega Seiki Mobility had launched its all-electric three-wheelers Rage & Rage+ at the 2020 Auto Expo and these primarily target the B2B segment.

Watch our Omega Seiki Rage+ electric three-wheeler video review:

The designing and developing of battery packs and components will also be taking place under this MoU as in order to power the refrigerated boxes, li-ion battery packs with different chemistry are required. Speaking on the signing of MoU, Uday Narang, Chairman, Anglian Omega Group said that the brand is delighted to collaborate with Trans ACNR in order to give better last-mile delivery vehicles of a cold chain production process in order to ensure efficient and flexible delivery of Covid-19vaccines (once available), pharmaceuticals preparations, fresh food, flowers and also other products with strict requirements regarding storage temperature.

The following cooperation areas and targets have been set by both parties under this MoU:

On the other hand, Shatrughan Kumar, Managing Director of Trans ACNR stated that joining hands with esteemed mobility groups across India will bring expertise in creating suitable products and will also help in building a strong network for Indian consumers.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

EMI finance platform reports 500% increase in 'Buy Now, Pay Later' solution for electric vehicles

EMI finance platform reports 500% increase in 'Buy Now, Pay Later' solution for electric vehicles

Lamborghini Huracan STO race-inspired monster unleashed for the road

Lamborghini Huracan STO race-inspired monster unleashed for the road

Omega Seiki, Trans ACNR sign MoU to develop electric vehicles with a refrigerated container

Omega Seiki, Trans ACNR sign MoU to develop electric vehicles with a refrigerated container

Britain to ban sale of new petrol cars by 2030: Where do India, China & others stand in EV adoption

Britain to ban sale of new petrol cars by 2030: Where do India, China & others stand in EV adoption

End of the road for Yamaha YZF-R6: 600cc screamer to live only on the racetracks!

End of the road for Yamaha YZF-R6: 600cc screamer to live only on the racetracks!

Renault Kiger Concept in pictures: What to expect

Renault Kiger Concept in pictures: What to expect

Ducati unveils 2021 models: SuperSport 950, Panigale V4 SP and an electric mountain bike

Ducati unveils 2021 models: SuperSport 950, Panigale V4 SP and an electric mountain bike

Hero MotoCorp sets new sales record: Sold over 14 lakh bikes, scooters in just 32 days!

Hero MotoCorp sets new sales record: Sold over 14 lakh bikes, scooters in just 32 days!

Masks are mandatory in cars: Delhi Govt clarifies personal cars are 'public places' category

Masks are mandatory in cars: Delhi Govt clarifies personal cars are 'public places' category

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR breaks cover with polarising design: To challenge Ducati Panigale V4!

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR breaks cover with polarising design: To challenge Ducati Panigale V4!

Tata Motors extends Diwali offer on small commercial vehicles: Win LED TVs, gold vouchers and more

Tata Motors extends Diwali offer on small commercial vehicles: Win LED TVs, gold vouchers and more

The Grand Tour Madagascar Special trailer out! 2020's biggest treasure hunt to air next month

The Grand Tour Madagascar Special trailer out! 2020's biggest treasure hunt to air next month

Tata Motors to launch a new SUV this fiscal and why it's clearly not the Sierra!

Tata Motors to launch a new SUV this fiscal and why it's clearly not the Sierra!

Renault Kiger name confirmed: Magnite sibling to rival Sonet, Venue and more

Renault Kiger name confirmed: Magnite sibling to rival Sonet, Venue and more

Aprilia SXR160 bookings open unofficially: Launch, delivery, expected price

Aprilia SXR160 bookings open unofficially: Launch, delivery, expected price

2020 Hyundai i20 First Drive Review: India's most feature-loaded hot hatch

2020 Hyundai i20 First Drive Review: India's most feature-loaded hot hatch

Mahindra to revive BSA British classic motorcycles: Classic Legends to retail Jawa & BSA

Mahindra to revive BSA British classic motorcycles: Classic Legends to retail Jawa & BSA

Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio spotted testing: Expected launch, specs, features of Tata Tiago rival

Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio spotted testing: Expected launch, specs, features of Tata Tiago rival

2021 Honda Civic sedan prototype breaks cover: Striking new look, new tech

2021 Honda Civic sedan prototype breaks cover: Striking new look, new tech

Crazy! TMC Dumont is a 300hp motorcycle fitted with a Rolls-Royce aircraft engine: Watch video

Crazy! TMC Dumont is a 300hp motorcycle fitted with a Rolls-Royce aircraft engine: Watch video