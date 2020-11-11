Omega Seiki Mobility, Manappuram Finance Limited sign MoU for easy financing of electric three-wheelers

The said agreement will also be covering business in all locations across India at places where dealers and Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFC) are present for electric three-wheeler loans.

By:November 11, 2020 3:55 PM

 

Omega Seiki Mobility and Manappuram Finance Limited have recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). With this association, the duo aims to enable and extend the finance by way of loan for the purchase of Omega Seiki Mobility’s Rage and Rage+ electric three-wheelers through inventory funding and also hire purchase for vehicles. The said agreement will also be covering business in all locations across India at places where dealers and Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFC) are present for electric three-wheeler loans. Taking into consideration that the government is also investing in the EV industry and laying out plans for the faster adoption along with manufacturing of electric vehicles in India, Omega Seiki Mobility and Manappuram Finance partnership will be helping the dealers and NBFCs to manage their funds and drive better sales of electric cargo three-wheelers.

Watch our Omega Seiki Rage+ electric three-wheeler video review:

Moreover, this MoU is also claimed to allow dealers to invest and encourage upcoming dealers to contribute by boosting electric wheeler sales in India. Commenting on this partnership Uday Narang, Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility says that the brand manifests felicitation and good spirits to this partnership because Omega Seiki thinks that dealers network is one of the most respected assets for every company. He adds that in order to do that, the brand wants to extend its hand to help them in all aspects of the business with us. Narang says that he is delighted to have Manappuram Finance Limited as their partner and Omega Seiki is assured and optimistic that their experience and reputation at the national level will help their dealers to grow their business network, seamlessly.

The aforementioned financing alliance with Manappuram Finance Limited and Omega Seiki Mobility is targeting to expand its product sales and business in Tier I and Tier-II cities. Also, Omega Seiki has announced that it will be launching its first-ever electric two-wheeler bike by Diwali 2020 and electric pickup trucks within the coming three years.

