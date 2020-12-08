Omega Seiki, C.K. Motors sign MoU to open 84 new dealerships for electric three-wheelers

The showroom outset will be delivered in three phases. The phase-1 expansion is focused on the major cities of Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Karnataka, and Kerala and the target cities are Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Madurai, Puducherry, Bangalore, Cuddalore, Mangalore, Mysore, Dawangere, Hubli, Belgaum and Manarkadu.

By:Updated: Dec 08, 2020 6:15 PM

 

Omega Seiki Mobility Pvt. Ltd. and C.K motors have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). The said MoU is about providing products and services of Omega Seiki Mobility across the entire three-wheeler range in the southern region of India. The said partnership will be covering locations like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Chennai along with a Union Territory – Pondicherry. C.K motors already has a well-established network of showrooms and service platforms in the southern region of the country and the same is planning to open more dealerships in the southern states by 2022 end. The press statement says that the central marketing and service offices are located in Chennai with a team of trained engineers in order to provide doorstep service across south India.

Watch video | Our detailed Omega Seiki Rage+ electric three-wheeler review:

The showroom outset will be delivered in three phases. The phase-1 expansion is focused on the major cities of Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Karnataka, and Kerala and the target cities are Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Madurai, Puducherry, Bangalore, Cuddalore, Mangalore, Mysore, Dawangere, Hubli, Belgaum and Manarkadu. The number of proposed showrooms for phase-1 is 13 while it is 31 for phase-2 in which the remaining districts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and Hyderabad in, Telangana, and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh will be covered. Also, the proposed number of phase-3 of showroom openings in the remaining districts of respective states is 40.

With this partnership, Omega Seiki Mobility aims to lay a specific focus on the key target cities they will be foraying into as a part of its future EV expansion plans. Omega Seiki Mobility first launched its dealership in India with OHM Automotive in Telangana and it aims to open new dealerships in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada by 2021. Stay tuned for more updates!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hero MotoSports reveals new Hero 450 Rally bike: 2021 Dakar Rally squad announced

Hero MotoSports reveals new Hero 450 Rally bike: 2021 Dakar Rally squad announced

Is the Indian car/bike industry ready to move from petrol/diesel engines to electric vehicle technology?

Is the Indian car/bike industry ready to move from petrol/diesel engines to electric vehicle technology?

Passenger vehicle registrations grow by 4%: FADA releases November 2020 vehicles retail data

Passenger vehicle registrations grow by 4%: FADA releases November 2020 vehicles retail data

Piaggio Ape Xtra LDX+ three-wheeler launched with increased cargo space: Price, specs, features

Piaggio Ape Xtra LDX+ three-wheeler launched with increased cargo space: Price, specs, features

EV modification: Mahindra e2o souped up to go as fast as Hyundai Kona electric car

EV modification: Mahindra e2o souped up to go as fast as Hyundai Kona electric car

Now customize your Triumph motorcycle with new, improved online configurator: Here's how it works!

Now customize your Triumph motorcycle with new, improved online configurator: Here's how it works!

5 biggest car recalls in 2020: Over 3 lakh vehicles recalled this year for these defects

5 biggest car recalls in 2020: Over 3 lakh vehicles recalled this year for these defects

Hyundai December sales offer: Rs 1 lakh off on Elantra, Aura

Hyundai December sales offer: Rs 1 lakh off on Elantra, Aura

December 2020 car discounts: Upto Rs 3 lakh off on new Mahindra Alturas, XUV500 and more

December 2020 car discounts: Upto Rs 3 lakh off on new Mahindra Alturas, XUV500 and more

Buy a Skoda Rapid automatic this December and get benefits like exchange bonus, upgrade offer

Buy a Skoda Rapid automatic this December and get benefits like exchange bonus, upgrade offer

No fitness certificate if vehicle has traffic challans pending: AAP Govt clarifies

No fitness certificate if vehicle has traffic challans pending: AAP Govt clarifies

Ather 450X electric scooter coming to these 16 new Indian cities next year: Is yours on the list?

Ather 450X electric scooter coming to these 16 new Indian cities next year: Is yours on the list?

2021 KTM 125 Duke launched in India: Specs, price, features

2021 KTM 125 Duke launched in India: Specs, price, features

Nissan Magnite off to flying start: These variants of Kia Sonet rival are in high demand

Nissan Magnite off to flying start: These variants of Kia Sonet rival are in high demand

Year-end offers on Datsun India cars: Up to whopping Rs 51,000 off on Go, Go+

Year-end offers on Datsun India cars: Up to whopping Rs 51,000 off on Go, Go+

Electric car that does not need charging: Aptera EV claims 1,600-km total range! Launch in 2021

Electric car that does not need charging: Aptera EV claims 1,600-km total range! Launch in 2021

Maruti Suzuki Swift continues dominance: 10 best selling cars in November 2020

Maruti Suzuki Swift continues dominance: 10 best selling cars in November 2020

Steering wheels can be dirtier than a public toilet? How dirty can a car get & how to deep clean it

Steering wheels can be dirtier than a public toilet? How dirty can a car get & how to deep clean it

Tata Sierra and four other Indian cars that were ahead of their time: Here’s why

Tata Sierra and four other Indian cars that were ahead of their time: Here’s why

Open windows vs car's ventilation system to prevent COVID spread: Which is more effective

Open windows vs car's ventilation system to prevent COVID spread: Which is more effective