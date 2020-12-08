Omega Seiki, C.K. Motors sign MoU to open 84 new dealerships for electric three-wheelers

The showroom outset will be delivered in three phases. The phase-1 expansion is focused on the major cities of Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Karnataka, and Kerala and the target cities are Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Madurai, Puducherry, Bangalore, Cuddalore, Mangalore, Mysore, Dawangere, Hubli, Belgaum and Manarkadu.

Omega Seiki Mobility Pvt. Ltd. and C.K motors have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). The said MoU is about providing products and services of Omega Seiki Mobility across the entire three-wheeler range in the southern region of India. The said partnership will be covering locations like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Chennai along with a Union Territory – Pondicherry. C.K motors already has a well-established network of showrooms and service platforms in the southern region of the country and the same is planning to open more dealerships in the southern states by 2022 end. The press statement says that the central marketing and service offices are located in Chennai with a team of trained engineers in order to provide doorstep service across south India.

Watch video | Our detailed Omega Seiki Rage+ electric three-wheeler review:

The showroom outset will be delivered in three phases. The phase-1 expansion is focused on the major cities of Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Karnataka, and Kerala and the target cities are Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Madurai, Puducherry, Bangalore, Cuddalore, Mangalore, Mysore, Dawangere, Hubli, Belgaum and Manarkadu. The number of proposed showrooms for phase-1 is 13 while it is 31 for phase-2 in which the remaining districts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and Hyderabad in, Telangana, and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh will be covered. Also, the proposed number of phase-3 of showroom openings in the remaining districts of respective states is 40.

With this partnership, Omega Seiki Mobility aims to lay a specific focus on the key target cities they will be foraying into as a part of its future EV expansion plans. Omega Seiki Mobility first launched its dealership in India with OHM Automotive in Telangana and it aims to open new dealerships in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada by 2021. Stay tuned for more updates!

