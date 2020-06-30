Ola starts in-app digital payment tips for drivers: Fixed/customised tipping available in these countries

Ola's new way of tipping drivers digitally will help the community to tide over this crisis situation in a better fashion. It will also allow the customers to express their gratitude to the driver warriors who were functional during the pandemic.

By:Published: June 30, 2020 4:28 PM

Much like food delivery apps that have started in-app tips during this pandemic, now cab aggregates like Ola have come up with the same method. Given that the livelihood of many drivers have been affected by the pandemic, Ola wants to give customers the option to tip the driver not just based on the star rating but in a monetary fashion as well. Ola has rolled out this feature for countries like the UK, India, New Zealand and Australia. Ola says that this is a way of appreciation to the drivers given that these warriors have battled their way during the pandemic. Ola elaborates that the amount a customer tips will be directly credited to the driver’s account. The company has also launched a social media campaign announcing the same – #SayThanksWithATip. This cashless tipping facility appears at the end of the payment phase. Customers have the choice to pay either a customised tipping amount or a fixed one. It is available for all category customers.

The spokesperson at Ola, Anand Subramaniam, said that their drivers have been working tirelessly and by taking all the necessary precautions during the pandemic. A comfortable as well as safe driving experience was provided to all the customers. Linking an incentive base with delivering quality service will ensure that the drivers stay motivated. This small gesture from the customer will go a long way in establishing a rapport with the driver community as well.

Ola had started sanitising their cabs, advised drivers to maintain social distancing, wear masks and request customers to load their own luggage. More than two passengers aren’t allowed and these too have to sit at the rear and not alongside the driver. A driver can also refuse to go to a location he thinks isn’t safe and cancel the trip without getting oenalised. A customer too has the choice to cancel the trip should he feel that the cab isn’t safe.

