Ola scooter to come in 10 colours

Ola Scooter saw one lakh reservations in the first 24 hours since opening reservations last Thursday. Customers who reserve their scooter with a refundable deposit of Rs 499 ahead of the launch will get priority doorstep delivery.

Ola Electric said on Thursday its electric scooter will be available in 10 colours, the widest range of colours available on a two-wheeler.

While the names of the colours will be announced at the imminent launch of Ola Scooter, there will be choices in matte and gloss shades of blue, black, red, pink, yellow, white and silver.

The company revealed the palette of colours in tweet by Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and group CEO, Ola, who called it “a revolution in 10 colours”. The company will reveal the features and price of the two-wheeler in coming days.

The scooter will roll out from the Ola Futurefactory being built on a 500-acre site in Tamil Nadu. Ola Electric is planning to operationalise the first phase with an annual capacity of two million soon, with the full capacity of 10 million annual vehicles to be completed next year.

