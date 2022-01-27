Ola Futurefoundary established in UK: Automaker’s engineering & vehicle design center

The Ola Futurefoundary will be the company’s advanced engineering and vehicle design centre in Coventry, UK. An investment of over 100 million USD will be made for its development.

Ola Electric has today made the announcement to establish ‘Ola Futuredoundary’, its global centre for advanced engineering and vehicle design. The company will set up the centre in Coventry, UK, which is also referred to as the global automotive design hub.

The Ola Futurefoundry centre will work in tandem with the company’s design and engineering teams situated in the Bangalore-based Ola Campus in India. However, the design centre will also house talent for both 2W and 4W designing along with designers and engineers for advanced high-performance automotive engineering and digital as well physical modelling & surfacing. Besides, teams for the research and development of new-age energy systems will also work in the centre to further reinforce the battery cell technologies.

Over 100 million USD will be invested for the next 5 years into the Ola Futurefoundry centre. The company will have a staff of over 200 automotive engineers and designers at the Coventry-based facility. In addition, the Ola Futurefoundry will be establishing partnerships with education and research institutes in the United Kingdom.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Ola commented, “At Ola we are building the future of mobility and continue to attract the best global talent across disciplines. Ola Futurefoundry will enable us to tap into the fantastic automotive design & engineering talent in the UK to create the next generation of electric vehicles. Futurefoundry will work in close collaboration with our headquarters in Bangalore, India to help us build the future of mobility as we make EVs affordable across the world.”

“We want to create a world class design and R&D team with global sensibilities. Ola Futurefoundry is an important step in building a multi-disciplinary team that is agile, flexible, and responsive to the various needs of our consumers around the world. We are setting up in Coventry a global epicenter of automotive and technology talent. Futurefoundry will supplement and collaborate with our core team in Bangalore, India to deliver exciting new EVs across two-wheeler, four-wheeler and other form factors.” quoted Wayne Burgess, Vice President of Vehicle Design, Ola Electric.