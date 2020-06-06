Ola unveils Rs 500 crore ‘Ride Safe India’ initiative: Driver training, fumigation centres & more

‘Ride Safe India’ will cover all modes of Ola’s ride-sharing services. Ola has set up a network of over 500 fumigation centres across India at various hotspots & airports to enable mandatory fumigation for all vehicles every 48 hours.

Ola has announced committing a sum of Rs 500 crore over the next year towards various initiatives across all markets it operates with the objective to ensure safety in mobility against COVID-19. Ola has restarted its services in 200+ cities across the country with enhanced safety protocols. Under its ‘Ride Safe India’, Ola will aim to drive various safety initiatives which include high levels of driver standards, a host of technology advancements including a newly-designed COVID-ready app, and higher hygiene and safety standards for vehicles. Driver-partners and Ola customers can find all details of the initiative Ride Safe India microsite. The company also invites feedback and ideas from citizens through this platform.

‘Ride Safe India’ will cover all modes of Ola’s ride-sharing services – four-wheelers, three-wheelers and two-wheelers. A network of over 500 fumigation centres has been set up across the country at various airports and hotspots, to enable mandatory fumigation of all vehicles every 48 hours. This will be in addition to routine wipe downs and sanitisation of high touch surfaces of vehicles by drivers after every ride.

Ola assures that driver safety continues to be a focus area with the introduction of dedicated training modules and certification. This will include daily temperature checks and wearing of masks through the selfie authentication mechanism.

Ola has already pioneered a series of initiatives including regular driver wellness checks, vehicle fumigation protocols and mask-detection technology amongst others to raise the bar of safety for consumers and driver-partners. We are taking this further by building a robust network of 500+ fumigation centres across the country. Our commitment of Rs 500 crores towards various safety initiatives globally in the time to come, will help pave the way for new standards of mobility in the post-COVID world, Anand Subramanian, spokesperson and Head of Communications, Ola said.

