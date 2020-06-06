Ola unveils Rs 500 crore ‘Ride Safe India’ initiative: Driver training, fumigation centres & more

‘Ride Safe India’ will cover all modes of Ola’s ride-sharing services. Ola has set up a network of over 500 fumigation centres across India at various hotspots & airports to enable mandatory fumigation for all vehicles every 48 hours.

By:Updated: June 6, 2020 4:12:07 PM

Ola Ride Safe India initiative

Ola has announced committing a sum of Rs 500 crore over the next year towards various initiatives across all markets it operates with the objective to ensure safety in mobility against COVID-19. Ola has restarted its services in 200+ cities across the country with enhanced safety protocols. Under its ‘Ride Safe India’, Ola will aim to drive various safety initiatives which include high levels of driver standards, a host of technology advancements including a newly-designed COVID-ready app, and higher hygiene and safety standards for vehicles. Driver-partners and Ola customers can find all details of the initiative Ride Safe India microsite. The company also invites feedback and ideas from citizens through this platform.

‘Ride Safe India’ will cover all modes of Ola’s ride-sharing services – four-wheelers, three-wheelers and two-wheelers. A network of over 500 fumigation centres has been set up across the country at various airports and hotspots, to enable mandatory fumigation of all vehicles every 48 hours. This will be in addition to routine wipe downs and sanitisation of high touch surfaces of vehicles by drivers after every ride.

Also read: Ola cabs – autos and cars – to follow these new safety rules

Ola assures that driver safety continues to be a focus area with the introduction of dedicated training modules and certification. This will include daily temperature checks and wearing of masks through the selfie authentication mechanism.

Ola has already pioneered a series of initiatives including regular driver wellness checks, vehicle fumigation protocols and mask-detection technology amongst others to raise the bar of safety for consumers and driver-partners. We are taking this further by building a robust network of 500+ fumigation centres across the country. Our commitment of Rs 500 crores towards various safety initiatives globally in the time to come, will help pave the way for new standards of mobility in the post-COVID world, Anand Subramanian, spokesperson and Head of Communications, Ola said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Negative China sentiment, FDI rules hit Chinese auto companies plans for India

Negative China sentiment, FDI rules hit Chinese auto companies plans for India

2020 Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS6 with split seat reaches dealerships: Price, images and more!

2020 Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS6 with split seat reaches dealerships: Price, images and more!

Ola unveils Rs 500 crore 'Ride Safe India' initiative: Driver training, fumigation centres & more

Ola unveils Rs 500 crore 'Ride Safe India' initiative: Driver training, fumigation centres & more

Ford Mustang Mach 1 to return, to be more powerful than 480 hp Mustang Bullitt

Ford Mustang Mach 1 to return, to be more powerful than 480 hp Mustang Bullitt

Suzuki Intruder 250 patent images reveal design and other details: When to expect it in India!

Suzuki Intruder 250 patent images reveal design and other details: When to expect it in India!

India's two-wheeler sales in lockdown: Top 5 manufacturers with Hero MotoCorp topping the list!

India's two-wheeler sales in lockdown: Top 5 manufacturers with Hero MotoCorp topping the list!

Exchange any scooter with Ather 450 electric scooter: Ather Energy to launch exchange program soon

Exchange any scooter with Ather 450 electric scooter: Ather Energy to launch exchange program soon

Jeep Compass facelift unveiled: New engine, infotainment amongst key changes

Jeep Compass facelift unveiled: New engine, infotainment amongst key changes

Benelli SRK600 middleweight streetfighter revealed: Key highlights of India-bound TNT600i successor!

Benelli SRK600 middleweight streetfighter revealed: Key highlights of India-bound TNT600i successor!

Buying a used bike/scooter? Focus on these seven things before sealing the deal

Buying a used bike/scooter? Focus on these seven things before sealing the deal

Maruti Suzuki's second solar power plant to offset 5,390 tonnes CO2 annually for next 25 years

Maruti Suzuki's second solar power plant to offset 5,390 tonnes CO2 annually for next 25 years

World Environment Day: Mahindra Racing to plant a tree for each viewer of final Formula E virtual race

World Environment Day: Mahindra Racing to plant a tree for each viewer of final Formula E virtual race

BS6 diesel SUVs under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Bolero and more

BS6 diesel SUVs under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Bolero and more

Upcoming bikes launching in India this month: Royal Enfield Meteor, Hero Xtreme 160R & more!

Upcoming bikes launching in India this month: Royal Enfield Meteor, Hero Xtreme 160R & more!

Germany to make electic car charging stations mandatory at all petrol stations

Germany to make electic car charging stations mandatory at all petrol stations

World Environment Day: Non-polluting e-rickshaws to lead India’s EV revolution

World Environment Day: Non-polluting e-rickshaws to lead India’s EV revolution

Tesla Model 3 rams into crashed truck: Raises questions on Autopilot system

Tesla Model 3 rams into crashed truck: Raises questions on Autopilot system

Sony XAV Extra Bass car touchscreen music system launched: Price, features

Sony XAV Extra Bass car touchscreen music system launched: Price, features

2020 Hyundai Creta Test Drive Review: Master of all Trades but better than the Kia Seltos?

2020 Hyundai Creta Test Drive Review: Master of all Trades but better than the Kia Seltos?

Car sales May 2020: Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga drive recovery from COVID-19 crisis

Car sales May 2020: Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga drive recovery from COVID-19 crisis