Ola acquires GeoSpoc: Plans to make geospatial technologies more accessible

Ola has acquired GeoSpoc with plans to filter geospatial technologies to the mass market, increasing the accessibility and acceptance of the same. Ola plans to make investments in satellite imagery conversion into real-time maps.

In the modern world, transportation feels inexistent without the use of location-based services. New developments in geospatial technologies are constant in today’s scenario. Ola, which is a relatively new entrant in the Indian automobile industry has acquired GeoSpoc. The latter happens to be the leading service provider for geospatial technology in the country. Consequently, the team of GeoSpoc, comprising scientists and engineers, will join Ola in order to make technology universally accessible and acceptable for personal vehicles.

As per Ola, there are a few vacant spots where the maps have to be improved and optimized as personal and shared mobility will be accessible to more than 50 per cent of the country’s total population. Here’s what Ola think about improving the maps:

Rich and accurate maps that are more user-friendly and are available to the population beyond the first 100 million users. Multi-modal transportation systems will require geospatial intelligence to investigate the novel benefits of each option and accordingly provide suggestions. Maps will have to move to a three-dimensional view since aerial mobility models such as drones have become more mainstream. Incorporating real-time satellite imaging to provide a better understanding of the road and offer improvements, such as avoiding poorly lit roads at night for safety concerns, although, it being a faster route. Autonomous driving will require high-definition and 3D maps that offer better visualization and real-time updates based on road, traffic and weather conditions.

Also, Ola believes the scope of intelligently enhanced geospatial services will further go hand-in-hand in improving urban road planning and transportation.

Furthermore, Bhavish Aggarwal – Co-Founder & CEO, Ola, adds – “We have the data and the expertise to build this utilizing our deep understanding of consumer movements as well as our massive network of 2,3 and 4Ws that provide unprecedented geospatial details. We can layer this data with new sources such as satellite imagery and visual feeds from our network on-ground to build ‘Living Maps’ that embody the changing landscape of our world. I am thrilled to have Dhruva and his team join Ola and look forward to building the next generation of location technology for the world, right here from India.”

