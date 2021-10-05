Ola acquires GeoSpoc: Plans to make geospatial technologies more accessible

In the modern world, transportation feels inexistent without the use of location-based services. New developments in geospatial technologies are constant in today’s scenario. Ola, which is a relatively new entrant in the Indian automobile industry has acquired GeoSpoc. The latter happens to be the leading service provider for geospatial technology in the country. Consequently, the team of GeoSpoc, comprising scientists and engineers, will join Ola in order to make technology universally accessible and acceptable for personal vehicles.
As per Ola, there are a few vacant spots where the maps have to be improved and optimized as personal and shared mobility will be accessible to more than 50 per cent of the country’s total population. Here’s what Ola think about improving the maps:
Also, Ola believes the scope of intelligently enhanced geospatial services will further go hand-in-hand in improving urban road planning and transportation.
Furthermore, Bhavish Aggarwal – Co-Founder & CEO, Ola, adds – “We have the data and the expertise to build this utilizing our deep understanding of consumer movements as well as our massive network of 2,3 and 4Ws that provide unprecedented geospatial details. We can layer this data with new sources such as satellite imagery and visual feeds from our network on-ground to build ‘Living Maps’ that embody the changing landscape of our world. I am thrilled to have Dhruva and his team join Ola and look forward to building the next generation of location technology for the world, right here from India.”
