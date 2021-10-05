Ola acquires GeoSpoc: Plans to make geospatial technologies more accessible

Ola has acquired GeoSpoc with plans to filter geospatial technologies to the mass market, increasing the accessibility and acceptance of the same. Ola plans to make investments in satellite imagery conversion into real-time maps.

By:October 5, 2021 4:48 PM
ola acquires geospoc to make geospatial services more accessible

 

In the modern world, transportation feels inexistent without the use of location-based services. New developments in geospatial technologies are constant in today’s scenario. Ola, which is a relatively new entrant in the Indian automobile industry has acquired GeoSpoc. The latter happens to be the leading service provider for geospatial technology in the country. Consequently, the team of GeoSpoc, comprising scientists and engineers, will join Ola in order to make technology universally accessible and acceptable for personal vehicles.

As per Ola, there are a few vacant spots where the maps have to be improved and optimized as personal and shared mobility will be accessible to more than 50 per cent of the country’s total population. Here’s what Ola think about improving the maps:

  1. Rich and accurate maps that are more user-friendly and are available to the population beyond the first 100 million users.
  2. Multi-modal transportation systems will require geospatial intelligence to investigate the novel benefits of each option and accordingly provide suggestions.
  3. Maps will have to move to a three-dimensional view since aerial mobility models such as drones have become more mainstream.
  4. Incorporating real-time satellite imaging to provide a better understanding of the road and offer improvements, such as avoiding poorly lit roads at night for safety concerns, although, it being a faster route.
  5. Autonomous driving will require high-definition and 3D maps that offer better visualization and real-time updates based on road, traffic and weather conditions.

Also, Ola believes the scope of intelligently enhanced geospatial services will further go hand-in-hand in improving urban road planning and transportation.

Furthermore, Bhavish Aggarwal – Co-Founder & CEO, Ola, adds – “We have the data and the expertise to build this utilizing our deep understanding of consumer movements as well as our massive network of 2,3 and 4Ws that provide unprecedented geospatial details. We can layer this data with new sources such as satellite imagery and visual feeds from our network on-ground to build ‘Living Maps’ that embody the changing landscape of our world. I am thrilled to have Dhruva and his team join Ola and look forward to building the next generation of location technology for the world, right here from India.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New TVS Jupiter 125 officially teased: Launch on October 7

New TVS Jupiter 125 officially teased: Launch on October 7

Skoda Rapid Matte Edition: What makes it Special?

Skoda Rapid Matte Edition: What makes it Special?

October 2021 car discounts:  Rs 53,000 off on Honda City and up to Rs 18,000 rebate on Honda Amaze

October 2021 car discounts:  Rs 53,000 off on Honda City and up to Rs 18,000 rebate on Honda Amaze

F1 2022 calendar could feature 23 races, seven sprint qualifying Grands Prix

F1 2022 calendar could feature 23 races, seven sprint qualifying Grands Prix

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 new variants launched: Now get Luxury Pack and AWD together

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 new variants launched: Now get Luxury Pack and AWD together

Royal Enfield Classic 500 reimagined as a vintage trials bike celebrating Johnny Brittain

Royal Enfield Classic 500 reimagined as a vintage trials bike celebrating Johnny Brittain

Mahindra Thar crosses 75,000 bookings: 50% customers opt for Automatic variants

Mahindra Thar crosses 75,000 bookings: 50% customers opt for Automatic variants

Mahindra sales drop by 12% in September as chip shortage affects production

Mahindra sales drop by 12% in September as chip shortage affects production

Simplified: Tata Punch variant-wise features and customization packs

Simplified: Tata Punch variant-wise features and customization packs

Honda 2Wheelers achieves 5 Crore sales milestone in India: Details

Honda 2Wheelers achieves 5 Crore sales milestone in India: Details

Jaguar F-Pace SVR deliveries commence today: Does 0-100 kmph in 4 seconds

Jaguar F-Pace SVR deliveries commence today: Does 0-100 kmph in 4 seconds

Skoda Rapid Matte Limited Edition launched at Rs 11.99 lakh: Gets these cosmetic upgrades

Skoda Rapid Matte Limited Edition launched at Rs 11.99 lakh: Gets these cosmetic upgrades

Tata Punch Breaks Cover: SUV, crossover or hatchback

Tata Punch Breaks Cover: SUV, crossover or hatchback

MG Motor India records 28% YoY growth in sales: ZS EV gets 600 plus bookings in a month

MG Motor India records 28% YoY growth in sales: ZS EV gets 600 plus bookings in a month

September 2021 bike, scooter sales: TVS reports 6% growth with over 3.47 lakh units sold

September 2021 bike, scooter sales: TVS reports 6% growth with over 3.47 lakh units sold

Kia India sells 14,441 cars in September 2021: Seltos becomes the best-selling SUV in the country

Kia India sells 14,441 cars in September 2021: Seltos becomes the best-selling SUV in the country

Semiconductor shortage grips Hyundai: Sales fall by 34.2% in September on YoY basis

Semiconductor shortage grips Hyundai: Sales fall by 34.2% in September on YoY basis

Locally made Mercedes-Benz S-Class launch on October 7: What to expect

Locally made Mercedes-Benz S-Class launch on October 7: What to expect

Nissan Magnite bookings cross 65,000 mark: Company posts 261% YoY growth in September

Nissan Magnite bookings cross 65,000 mark: Company posts 261% YoY growth in September

New KTM RC 125 officially teased ahead of its launch in India: What to expect?

New KTM RC 125 officially teased ahead of its launch in India: What to expect?