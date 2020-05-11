Okinawa starts partial production in lockdown with new Covid-19 safety rules

At present, only 25 per cent workforce will be available at the manufacturing facility as well as the Okinawa dealerships.

May 11, 2020

Okinawa Autotech has joined the long list of vehicle manufacturers who have restarted their operations in India. This should be kept in mind that the lockdown still hasn’t ended. There is a week more before we get any clarity if it will be extended or not. However, like other, Okinawa too is following the government guidelines for restarting factories or even showrooms. The company say that only 25 per cent of its workforce is effective at the showroom as well as factory level. Necessary precautions are being taken to ensure social distancing as well as sanitisation procedures are followed. All the scooters leaving from the factory will be sanitised as well.

At its corporate office, Okinawa is asking the employees to download Aarogya Setu app, wear gloves and use masks. All the departments within the company have dedicated committees that ensure that any issue is quickly reported. The HR team too is said to conduct awareness sessions daily with the employees. If anyone is not well and is at work,  the company also has an ambulance on standby to take them to the nearest hospital and quarantine, if required.

Also Read Okinawa post-lockdown plans

Factory employees need to pass through a sanitisation tunnel before starting the manufacturing process. As for the dealerships, thermal screening is necessary for both the employees as well as customers. For the COVID-19 relief, Okinawa has supported its dealers by hiking the margin amount on per vehicle sold. The earlier commission was 8 per cent and the new one is 11 per cent. This, Jeetender Sharma, the MD of Okinawa, feels will go a long way in minimising losses. An advisory panel too has been appointed for the dealerships and this will guide them if they face any difficulty with respect to following COVID-19 practices.

In the coming days, we will apprise you of more dealerships returning to the new normal.

