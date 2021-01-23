Okinawa Dual electric two-wheeler to propel ‘service on wheels’

The Dual has a top speed of 25 km/h. Its detachable battery can be charged 80% in 1.5 hours and fully in 4-5 hours, and has a 130-km range.

By:Updated: Jan 23, 2021 10:01 AM

Okinawa, the EV manufacturer, has launched what it says is India’s first customisable B2B electric two-wheeler. Called the Dual, it is priced Rs 58,998. With the largest loading capacity on a two-wheeler, Okinawa said it is deploying the Dual for last-mile logistics. “With dual loading capacity on the front as well as the rear of the vehicle, the Dual is a first-of-its-kind vehicle designed to cater to niche requirements of delivery,” the company said, and is offering customised accessories with it. The Dual has a top speed of 25 km/h. Its detachable battery can be charged 80% in 1.5 hours and fully in 4-5 hours, and has a 130-km range.

