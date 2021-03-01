Okinawa Dual Electric Two-Wheeler: Carrying heavy loads won’t be an issue with this bike

The Dual is a sturdy and powerful electric two-wheeler with loading capacity up to 200 kg, a huge incentive for the delivery service sector

Petrol prices are at an all-time high. Switching to electric vehicles is the need of the hour, both for businesses as well as individual consumers, stresses Jeetender Sharma, founder & managing director, Okinawa Autotech, a fast-growing electric vehicle maker. “With the rise of e-commerce and last-mile deliveries fueled by the Covid-19 pandemic, it has become imperative for businesses in the delivery segment to consistently innovate, reduce operational costs, and increase efficiency.”

Recently, Okinawa Autotech brought out its new electric two-wheeler – Okinawa Dual. “This marks our entry into the B2B EV segment, we aim to electrify last-mile delivery for businesses in India,” says Sharma. “Dual is a one-of-its-kind scooter that is set to disrupt the market. We aim to capture a significant share in the market within the next two years.”

An innovation that promises to provide a huge amount of relief to those engaged in the delivery business, battling rising fuel costs, this B2B electric two-wheeler costs `58,998, comes packed with advanced technology, and can be customised to the varied needs of delivery companies.

The Dual is said to be the first EV for B2B segment to offer loading capacity on the front as well as the back of the vehicle; overall loading capacity is 200 kg. It is designed to cater to the niche requirements of delivery – from heavy items such as gas cylinders, heavy hardware equipment, water cans, etc., to daily items such as groceries, medicines,cold storage, etc. Okinawa is offering additional customised accessories such as delivery box, stackable crates, cold storage boxes for medicines, cylinder carrier, lab on wheels, etc.

Okinawa Dual is available in two colours – Fire Red (our trial unit) and Sunshine Yellow. It is a good mix of trendy looks and a sturdy build (70% metal body, and is quite a head-turner too.

Technical-speak, the Dual is powered by a 250 Watt electric motor that has a top speed of 25 kmph. The low speed keeps it outside of stipulations like registration or driver’s license to use it. With a kerb weight of 75kg, the Dual features a disc brake at the front and a drum brake on the rear side. For ease of charging, the company has included a 48W 55Ah detachable battery that can be charged 80% in 1.5 hours and entirely in about 4-5 hours, delivering a 130 km range on a single charge. The Li-ion battery pack ensures incomparable fast charging, making it highly reliable for B2B use.

To ensure maximum comfort, Okinawa Dual comes with features such as remote on function, side footrest, hard mat design, etc. Mobile phone holder, charging port, water bottle carrier, are amongst the many other utility features of the Dual. I am sure the delivery boys will find these quite useful. Okinawa Autotech is offering a three-year warranty on the battery, and three years or 30,000 km (whichever is earlier) warranty on Powertrain.

While Okinawa Dual is essentially intended for the B2B segment, it can also be bought for personal use. For personal utilisation, Okinawa is offering an additional push-type pillion, a lower 48V 28Ah battery that can be charged 80% in 45 minutes and entirely in about 2-3 hours offering a range of 60km in a single charge.

During the trial period, the Dual came across as a sturdy and powerful electric two-wheeler; the ride is great and comfortable. The pick-up is impressive and so is its battery life.

For those who are looking for a two-wheeler that can be used for last-mile deliveries, the Okinawa Dual is a very good offering. It has a sturdy design and build that is suited for rough use. It can load up to 200 kg, which is truly great for delivering packages! Highly recommended for delivery boys.

KEY FEATURES

n Colours: Glossy Red, Sunrise Yellow

n Loading capacity: 200 kg

n Range: 130 km on a single charge

n Speed: 25 kmph

n Remote on function, detachable battery, push-type pillion footrest

n Controller: EABS (Electronic Assisted Braking System with regenerative braking)

n Lights: LED

n Estimated street price: `58,998

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.