Okinawa Dual Electric Two-Wheeler: Carrying heavy loads won’t be an issue with this bike

The Dual is a sturdy and powerful electric two-wheeler with loading capacity up to 200 kg, a huge incentive for the delivery service sector

By:March 1, 2021 8:00 AM

Petrol prices are at an all-time high. Switching to electric vehicles is the need of the hour, both for businesses as well as individual consumers, stresses Jeetender Sharma, founder & managing director, Okinawa Autotech, a fast-growing electric vehicle maker. “With the rise of e-commerce and last-mile deliveries fueled by the Covid-19 pandemic, it has become imperative for businesses in the delivery segment to consistently innovate, reduce operational costs, and increase efficiency.”

Recently, Okinawa Autotech brought out its new electric two-wheeler – Okinawa Dual. “This marks our entry into the B2B EV segment, we aim to electrify last-mile delivery for businesses in India,” says Sharma. “Dual is a one-of-its-kind scooter that is set to disrupt the market. We aim to capture a significant share in the market within the next two years.”

An innovation that promises to provide a huge amount of relief to those engaged in the delivery business, battling rising fuel costs, this B2B electric two-wheeler costs `58,998, comes packed with advanced technology, and can be customised to the varied needs of delivery companies.

The Dual is said to be the first EV for B2B segment to offer loading capacity on the front as well as the back of the vehicle; overall loading capacity is 200 kg. It is designed to cater to the niche requirements of delivery – from heavy items such as gas cylinders, heavy hardware equipment, water cans, etc., to daily items such as groceries, medicines,cold storage, etc. Okinawa is offering additional customised accessories such as delivery box, stackable crates, cold storage boxes for medicines, cylinder carrier, lab on wheels, etc.

Okinawa Dual is available in two colours – Fire Red (our trial unit) and Sunshine Yellow. It is a good mix of trendy looks and a sturdy build (70% metal body, and is quite a head-turner too.

Technical-speak, the Dual is powered by a 250 Watt electric motor that has a top speed of 25 kmph. The low speed keeps it outside of stipulations like registration or driver’s license to use it. With a kerb weight of 75kg, the Dual features a disc brake at the front and a drum brake on the rear side. For ease of charging, the company has included a 48W 55Ah detachable battery that can be charged 80% in 1.5 hours and entirely in about 4-5 hours, delivering a 130 km range on a single charge. The Li-ion battery pack ensures incomparable fast charging, making it highly reliable for B2B use.

To ensure maximum comfort, Okinawa Dual comes with features such as remote on function, side footrest, hard mat design, etc. Mobile phone holder, charging port, water bottle carrier, are amongst the many other utility features of the Dual. I am sure the delivery boys will find these quite useful. Okinawa Autotech is offering a three-year warranty on the battery, and three years or 30,000 km (whichever is earlier) warranty on Powertrain.

While Okinawa Dual is essentially intended for the B2B segment, it can also be bought for personal use. For personal utilisation, Okinawa is offering an additional push-type pillion, a lower 48V 28Ah battery that can be charged 80% in 45 minutes and entirely in about 2-3 hours offering a range of 60km in a single charge.

During the trial period, the Dual came across as a sturdy and powerful electric two-wheeler; the ride is great and comfortable. The pick-up is impressive and so is its battery life.

For those who are looking for a two-wheeler that can be used for last-mile deliveries, the Okinawa Dual is a very good offering. It has a sturdy design and build that is suited for rough use. It can load up to 200 kg, which is truly great for delivering packages! Highly recommended for delivery boys.

KEY FEATURES

n Colours: Glossy Red, Sunrise Yellow

n Loading capacity: 200 kg

n Range: 130 km on a single charge

n Speed: 25 kmph

n Remote on function, detachable battery, push-type pillion footrest

n Controller: EABS (Electronic Assisted Braking System with regenerative braking)

n Lights: LED

n Estimated street price: `58,998

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX to get radar-based tech: New model spied testing with these updates

2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX to get radar-based tech: New model spied testing with these updates

All-new Tata Safari accessory package details out: Front parking sensors, wireless charger and more

All-new Tata Safari accessory package details out: Front parking sensors, wireless charger and more

NHAI constructs 25 km road in a record 18 hour time: How it will benefit you as a driver!

NHAI constructs 25 km road in a record 18 hour time: How it will benefit you as a driver!

Citroen La Maison showrooms launched in Delhi & Gurugram: C5 Aircross bookings to open on 1st March

Citroen La Maison showrooms launched in Delhi & Gurugram: C5 Aircross bookings to open on 1st March

Maruti Suzuki exports over 2 million cars: More than 14 models being sent to 100 countries

Maruti Suzuki exports over 2 million cars: More than 14 models being sent to 100 countries

Price hike alert! BS6 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets costlier for the second time in 2021

Price hike alert! BS6 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets costlier for the second time in 2021

Hero XPulse 200 clocks 10,000 unit sales in Kerala: Key facts about Royal Enfield Himalayan rival!

Hero XPulse 200 clocks 10,000 unit sales in Kerala: Key facts about Royal Enfield Himalayan rival!

Buying a BMW now easier: Zero down-payment, low interest rate on select cars/bikes till March 31

Buying a BMW now easier: Zero down-payment, low interest rate on select cars/bikes till March 31

2021 BMW R nineT range launched in India: Price, specs, features of 109hp German roadster!

2021 BMW R nineT range launched in India: Price, specs, features of 109hp German roadster!

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 pre-bookings open: To launch by March end in three new colours

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 pre-bookings open: To launch by March end in three new colours

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Features we hope have been added/fixed

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Features we hope have been added/fixed

Ather Energy's new Hosur Factory Visit: How two of India's best electric scooters are made

Ather Energy's new Hosur Factory Visit: How two of India's best electric scooters are made

2021 Tata Safari deliveries begin in India: Punjabi singer Parmish Verma becomes first proud owner!

2021 Tata Safari deliveries begin in India: Punjabi singer Parmish Verma becomes first proud owner!

Delhi Metro deploys ETO Motors' electric vehicles at Jamia station for last-mile connectivity

Delhi Metro deploys ETO Motors' electric vehicles at Jamia station for last-mile connectivity

Michelin promises 100% sustainability by 2050: To make tyres out of recycled, biosourced materials

Michelin promises 100% sustainability by 2050: To make tyres out of recycled, biosourced materials

Omega Seiki Mobility to set up EV manufacturing plant in this country with Rs 100 crore investment

Omega Seiki Mobility to set up EV manufacturing plant in this country with Rs 100 crore investment

E-Trio Touro Mini now available on lease: Rs 6,300 per month for this electric 3-wheeler

E-Trio Touro Mini now available on lease: Rs 6,300 per month for this electric 3-wheeler

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 new colour options leaked: India launch likely soon!

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 new colour options leaked: India launch likely soon!

Marc Marquez outlines return: Repsol Honda Team kick off 2021 MotoGP campaign

Marc Marquez outlines return: Repsol Honda Team kick off 2021 MotoGP campaign

Mahindra Racing gears up for 2020/21 Formula E: Season opener at Diriyah on 26-27 February

Mahindra Racing gears up for 2020/21 Formula E: Season opener at Diriyah on 26-27 February