October 2021 bike, scooter sales: Bajaj Auto reports 14 percent decline, maintains exports leadership

Bajaj Auto recently launched the new Pulsar 250 with prices starting at Rs 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom). Here is the sales performance of the company for last month.

Bajaj Auto has announced its sales numbers for the month of October 2021. During the said period, the Pulsar-maker sold a total of 1,98,738 two-wheelers in the domestic market in comparison to 2,68,631 units sold during the same period last year i.e. October 2020. That said, the company reported a de-growth of 26 percent in this area. Speaking of exports, Bajaj Auto exported 1,92,565 two-wheelers last month as against 2,01,659 units exported during the corresponding period last year, and hence, a decline of 5 percent was reported. Combining the numbers, the Pune-based automaker sold a total of 3,91,303 units of bikes and scooters in October 2021 against 4,70,290 unit sales in October 2020.

Now coming to the sales of commercial vehicles, Bajaj Auto sold 19,827 units in the domestic market in comparison to 12,529 units sold during the same period last year. That said, the company registered an impressive 58 percent growth here. Coming to the exports of CVs, Bajaj Auto exported 28,485 units against 29,219 units during the same period last year. That said, this area also saw a dip of 3 percent. Summing these figures up, the company sold a total of 48,312 commercial vehicles last month compared to 41,748 units sold during October 2020. Having said that, the brand suffered a 16 percent degrowth in its CV sales.

Now, combining all the numbers i.e. domestic and exports of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles by Bajaj Auto, the company sold a total of 4,39,615 units last month in contrast to 5,12,038 units sold in the month of October 2020. Having said that, the brand witnessed an overall 14 percent sales dip on a Y-o-Y (Year-on-Year) basis. Stay tuned with us for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

