October 2021 bike sales: Classic 350-led Royal Enfield reports 34% dip, 44,000+ units sold

The significant sales drop at Royal Enfield can be attributed to the global semiconductor shortage that has affected the supply of vehicles globally and in India as well.

Royal Enfield has announced its sales figures for last month i.e. October 2021. During the said period, the company sold a total of 40,611 motorcycles in the domestic market against 61,858 bikes sold during the same period last year i.e. October 2020. Having said that, the Classic, Bullet maker had to suffer a sales decline of 35 percent last month in the domestic market in terms of sales. Now, speaking of the export figures, Royal Enfield exported a total of 3,522 bikes in the previous month against 4,033 units exported in the month of October 2020. That said, the Chennai-based bikemaker witnessed a decline here as well, of 13 percent to be precise.

Watch Video | 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Now, combining all these figures, Royal Enfield managed to sell a total of 44,133 motorcycles in October 2021 in contrast to 66,891 bikes sold in the month of October 2020. That said, the brand reported a sales decline of 34 percent overall. The significant sales drop at Royal Enfield can be attributed to the global semiconductor shortage that has affected the supply of vehicles globally and in India as well.

In other news, Royal Enfield recently marked its entry into motorsports with the Continental GT Cup 2021 and the first round was concluded on 24th October 2021 at the Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore at the JK Tyre National Racing Championship (JKNRC). Moreover, the company has unveiled its new limited-edition helmets consisting of 12 designs-each inspired from the twelve decades of Royal Enfield’s rich legacy. Four helmets out of this range have been launched so far and these are – The Original, Racing V Twin, The Picnic Special and Birth of the Bullet.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews and all things automotive!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.