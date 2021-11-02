October 2021 bike sales: Classic 350-led Royal Enfield reports 34% dip, 44,000+ units sold

The significant sales drop at Royal Enfield can be attributed to the global semiconductor shortage that has affected the supply of vehicles globally and in India as well.

By:Updated: Nov 02, 2021 4:38 PM

Royal Enfield has announced its sales figures for last month i.e. October 2021. During the said period, the company sold a total of 40,611 motorcycles in the domestic market against 61,858 bikes sold during the same period last year i.e. October 2020. Having said that, the Classic, Bullet maker had to suffer a sales decline of 35 percent last month in the domestic market in terms of sales. Now, speaking of the export figures, Royal Enfield exported a total of 3,522 bikes in the previous month against 4,033 units exported in the month of October 2020. That said, the Chennai-based bikemaker witnessed a decline here as well, of 13 percent to be precise.

Watch Video | 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Review:

Now, combining all these figures, Royal Enfield managed to sell a total of 44,133 motorcycles in October 2021 in contrast to 66,891 bikes sold in the month of October 2020. That said, the brand reported a sales decline of 34 percent overall. The significant sales drop at Royal Enfield can be attributed to the global semiconductor shortage that has affected the supply of vehicles globally and in India as well.

In other news, Royal Enfield recently marked its entry into motorsports with the Continental GT Cup 2021 and the first round was concluded on 24th October 2021 at the Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore at the JK Tyre National Racing Championship (JKNRC). Moreover, the company has unveiled its new limited-edition helmets consisting of 12 designs-each inspired from the twelve decades of Royal Enfield’s rich legacy. Four helmets out of this range have been launched so far and these are – The Original, Racing V Twin, The Picnic Special and Birth of the Bullet.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews and all things automotive!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M get their first price hike: New price list here

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M get their first price hike: New price list here

Skoda Slavia's official design sketches revealed: Global debut on November 18

Skoda Slavia's official design sketches revealed: Global debut on November 18

Revolt electric bike to be available in these five new cities in November

Revolt electric bike to be available in these five new cities in November

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio is country's most fuel-efficient car: Bookings open for Rs. 11,000

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio is country's most fuel-efficient car: Bookings open for Rs. 11,000

Citroen C5 Aircross' prices hiked by up to Rs 1 lakh: New price list here

Citroen C5 Aircross' prices hiked by up to Rs 1 lakh: New price list here

Volkswagen Taigun waiting period extends to 2 months: Helps company post 50% growth in October 2021

Volkswagen Taigun waiting period extends to 2 months: Helps company post 50% growth in October 2021

November 2021 car discounts: Honda Cars India offering great deals this Diwali

November 2021 car discounts: Honda Cars India offering great deals this Diwali

Joy e-bike registered 502% sales growth in October 2021: 2,855 electric bikes, scooters sold

Joy e-bike registered 502% sales growth in October 2021: 2,855 electric bikes, scooters sold

Honda Cars India sold 8,108 units in Oct 2021: Records 25% YoY drop

Honda Cars India sold 8,108 units in Oct 2021: Records 25% YoY drop

Steelbird SA-5 DOT helmet launched at Rs 3,899: Gets anti-fog shield visor & more

Steelbird SA-5 DOT helmet launched at Rs 3,899: Gets anti-fog shield visor & more

EVRE, Freshworld collaborate for 500 EV chargers across 12 cities

EVRE, Freshworld collaborate for 500 EV chargers across 12 cities

Maruti Suzuki sales down by 33% in October 2021: Semiconductor shortage affects production

Maruti Suzuki sales down by 33% in October 2021: Semiconductor shortage affects production

BYD e6 all-electric MPV launched in India at Rs 29.15 lakh: Price, specs, range & more

BYD e6 all-electric MPV launched in India at Rs 29.15 lakh: Price, specs, range & more

In images: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 custom-built as a bobber with Star Wars-themed striping

In images: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 custom-built as a bobber with Star Wars-themed striping

October 2021 bike, scooter sales: Bajaj Auto reports 14 percent decline, maintains exports leadership

October 2021 bike, scooter sales: Bajaj Auto reports 14 percent decline, maintains exports leadership

2022 Kawasaki Z650RS launched in India: Costs Rs 41,000 more than Z650

2022 Kawasaki Z650RS launched in India: Costs Rs 41,000 more than Z650

Nissan India clocks 254 per cent growth: Wholesales 6,917 units

Nissan India clocks 254 per cent growth: Wholesales 6,917 units

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio starts reaching dealerships ahead of launch

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio starts reaching dealerships ahead of launch

'Electric vehicle registrations more than CNG & hybrids in Delhi in recent months'

'Electric vehicle registrations more than CNG & hybrids in Delhi in recent months'

Next-gen Ather Grid 2.0 fast chargers launched: Free charging till December 2021

Next-gen Ather Grid 2.0 fast chargers launched: Free charging till December 2021