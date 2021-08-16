NXP India Organises Smart Car Race Design Challenge 2021 for Indian Engineering Students

Students were invited to create a car prototype and race it on virtual tracks on Gazebo simulator, avoiding dynamic obstacles like moving cars, walking human beings, signals for start-stop, etc, NXP India said.

NXP India, one of the largest design centres for NXP Semiconductors, recently organised the ‘Smart Car Race Design Challenge 2021’ in association with TOS (Time of Sport), an India-based university engagement group and India licensee for F1 car races in schools. The Smart Car Race Design Challenge is the first competition organised under NXP’s flagship platform ‘Artificial Intelligence in Mobility’ (AIM), launched for Indian university engineering students in January 2021. NXP India said that the AIM platform was created to build a collaborative connectivity with the academia, promote R&D culture amongst students, develop problem-solving attitude in them, make them innovators of tomorrow, and create career opportunities for the young cohort and make them industry-ready.

“The Smart Car Race Design Challenge is the first tech competition on the AIM platform focusing on technologies such as AI/ML algorithm, sign-recognition, sensor, motion detection, computer vision, image processing, etc. Students were invited to create a car prototype and race it on virtual tracks on Gazebo simulator, avoiding dynamic obstacles like moving cars, walking human beings, signals for start-stop, etc,” NXP India said. “It witnessed participation from 87 universities from 24 states, with 621 registrations for the design challenge, 750 webinar training attendees and 450 active participants on discord for project brainstorming.”

After three months of training and qualification rounds (it opened in March), 17 teams comprising of 57 students were shortlisted for the grand finale for the live race. The winners of the challenge were Team FAB4 from the National Institute of Technology, Calicut; the first runner-up was Team Tesseract from the National Institute of Technology, Calicut; and the second runner-up was Team DefianzRacing from the Delhi Technological University, New Delhi. They received Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively; there were also six 6 Special Theme Winners who took home Rs 10,000 each.

Other benefits for the winners, NXP India said, included an internship opportunity with NXP, meet & learn from the industry experts, and technical & career mentorship throughout graduation. Sanjay Gupta, vice-president & India country manager, NXP Semiconductors, said, “It was amazing to see how young innovators have shown interest in learning the dynamics of new-age technologies like AI/ML and craft innovative prototypes. The Smart Car Race Design Challenge will open up the horizon for engineering students who are looking to explore the integration of cutting-edge technologies towards a specific application focus in the emerging smart world.”

