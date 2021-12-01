November 2021 bike, scooter sales: Bajaj Auto sold 3.38 lakh units, maintains exports leadership

Speaking of two-wheeler exports, the company maintained its leadership here as it exported 1,93,520 units compared to 196,797 units exported during the same period last year.

By:Updated: Dec 01, 2021 11:40 AM
2022 Bajaj Dominar 400

It’s the 1st of December 2021, which means that it is time for auto manufacturers to release their sales data for the previous month. Starting with Pune-based Bajaj Auto, the company has reported that it has sold a total of 3,79,276 units in November 2021 as against 4,22,240 units sold during the same period last year i.e. November 2020. That said, the manufacturer reported an overall 10 percent decline. Now, further breaking up these numbers, Bajaj Auto sold 1,44,953 two-wheelers in the domestic market last month as against 1,88,196 units sold during November 2020, thereby reporting a 23 percent sales decline.

Speaking of two-wheeler exports, the company maintained its leadership here as it exported 1,93,520 units compared to 1,96,797 units exported during the same period last year, hence reporting slight degrowth of 2 percent. Combining the numbers for two-wheeler sales, Bajaj Auto sold a total of 3,38,473 units in November 2021 in comparison to 3,84,993 units sold during the month of November 2020. That said, the company reported a sales decline of 12 percent in this area.

Now, coming to the commercial vehicle sales by Bajaj Auto, the brand sold a total of 13,802 CVs in the domestic market last month against 10,737 units sold in November 2020, hence a positive sales growth of 29 percent. The export numbers saw a marginal growth of 2 percent as the company exported 27,001 CVs last month compared to 26,510 units exported during the same period last year. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2022 Skoda Karoq Facelift unveiled: Gets fresh design and more features

2022 Skoda Karoq Facelift unveiled: Gets fresh design and more features

BMW XM Concept SUV revealed with earth-moving 1000 Nm torque

BMW XM Concept SUV revealed with earth-moving 1000 Nm torque

Chapter 1 of Hyundai Explorers flagged off: Aimed at offering unique driving experience to SUV customers

Chapter 1 of Hyundai Explorers flagged off: Aimed at offering unique driving experience to SUV customers

9th-gen Suzuki Alto drops veil in Japan: It's not coming to India

9th-gen Suzuki Alto drops veil in Japan: It's not coming to India

2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched in India: Price, specs, changes explained

2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched in India: Price, specs, changes explained

Nissan Magnite XV Executive trim to launch soon: Spotted at dealer yard

Nissan Magnite XV Executive trim to launch soon: Spotted at dealer yard

Nissan Magnite's colour variants rejigged: Prices remain unchanged

Nissan Magnite's colour variants rejigged: Prices remain unchanged

Compact SUVs expected to launch next year - Citroen C3, Maruti Suzuki Brezza & more

Compact SUVs expected to launch next year - Citroen C3, Maruti Suzuki Brezza & more

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace discontinued in India: Makes way for the Tiguan Facelift

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace discontinued in India: Makes way for the Tiguan Facelift

Ather Energy to set up its second EV factory in Hosur as demand for 450X, 450 Plus rise

Ather Energy to set up its second EV factory in Hosur as demand for 450X, 450 Plus rise

SUVs with panoramic sunroof under Rs. 20 lakh: Hyundai Creta to Mahindra XUV700

SUVs with panoramic sunroof under Rs. 20 lakh: Hyundai Creta to Mahindra XUV700

India’s youth must lead the effort to decongest our roads, here’s how

India’s youth must lead the effort to decongest our roads, here’s how

Express Mobility 2021 EV Conference: In-depth analysis of the Indian EV ecosystem

Express Mobility 2021 EV Conference: In-depth analysis of the Indian EV ecosystem

Hyundai Motor India Foundation supports Gurujal society for eco-restoration of 3 ponds in Gurugram

Hyundai Motor India Foundation supports Gurujal society for eco-restoration of 3 ponds in Gurugram

Tata Nexon price hiked by up to Rs 11,000: Five diesel variants discontinued

Tata Nexon price hiked by up to Rs 11,000: Five diesel variants discontinued

Bounce, Park+ to set up 3,500+ battery swapping stations across India: Details

Bounce, Park+ to set up 3,500+ battery swapping stations across India: Details

BMW iX electric SUV to be unveiled in India next month: Launch soon

BMW iX electric SUV to be unveiled in India next month: Launch soon

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX launched at Rs 11.40 lakh: Price, specs, features

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX launched at Rs 11.40 lakh: Price, specs, features

Nissan Magnite reaches 30k deliveries

Nissan Magnite reaches 30k deliveries

Classic vs Classic: We ride the Classic, and then the decked up Classic

Classic vs Classic: We ride the Classic, and then the decked up Classic