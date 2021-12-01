November 2021 bike, scooter sales: Bajaj Auto sold 3.38 lakh units, maintains exports leadership

Speaking of two-wheeler exports, the company maintained its leadership here as it exported 1,93,520 units compared to 196,797 units exported during the same period last year.

It’s the 1st of December 2021, which means that it is time for auto manufacturers to release their sales data for the previous month. Starting with Pune-based Bajaj Auto, the company has reported that it has sold a total of 3,79,276 units in November 2021 as against 4,22,240 units sold during the same period last year i.e. November 2020. That said, the manufacturer reported an overall 10 percent decline. Now, further breaking up these numbers, Bajaj Auto sold 1,44,953 two-wheelers in the domestic market last month as against 1,88,196 units sold during November 2020, thereby reporting a 23 percent sales decline.

Speaking of two-wheeler exports, the company maintained its leadership here as it exported 1,93,520 units compared to 1,96,797 units exported during the same period last year, hence reporting slight degrowth of 2 percent. Combining the numbers for two-wheeler sales, Bajaj Auto sold a total of 3,38,473 units in November 2021 in comparison to 3,84,993 units sold during the month of November 2020. That said, the company reported a sales decline of 12 percent in this area.

Now, coming to the commercial vehicle sales by Bajaj Auto, the brand sold a total of 13,802 CVs in the domestic market last month against 10,737 units sold in November 2020, hence a positive sales growth of 29 percent. The export numbers saw a marginal growth of 2 percent as the company exported 27,001 CVs last month compared to 26,510 units exported during the same period last year. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

