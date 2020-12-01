November 2020 two-wheeler sales: Activa, Shine help Honda achieve 11 percent growth

Honda’s total sales in November 2020 closed at 4,33,206 units. That said, the company reported a 9% increase over November 2019 sales that got closed at 3,96,399 units. More details here!

By:Updated: Dec 01, 2020 9:04 PM

 

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced sales numbers for the month of November 2020. During the said period, the company sold a total of 4,12,641 units of bikes and scooters as compared to 3,73,283 units sold during the same period last year, hence reporting an 11 percent growth. Moreover, with exports of 20,565 units, Honda’s total sales in November 2020 closed at 433,206 units. That said, the company has reported a 9% increase over November 2019 sales that got closed at 3,96,399 units.

Talking of the milestones achieved by the company in recent times, Honda H’ness CB350 crossed 1,000 deliveries in just 20 days. Moreover, last month, Honda inaugurated as many as 6 new Honda Big Wing showrooms across India. The two new ‘BigWing Topline’ were inaugurated in Bengaluru and Mumbai while the four 4 new BigWing outlets were opened in Bareilly, Bhillai, Saharanpur and Jabalpur.

Watch our Honda H’ness CB350 walkaround video in Hindi:

Speaking on the sales performance, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that if the second quarter was about stabilizing the automotive ecosystem, the third quarter is a bit about recovery. He added that backed by festive sentiments, Honda’s retails crossed the 1 million units mark yet again in the two crucial festival months (October & November).

Also, with more of Honda’s exclusive Big Wing network opening, the company is seeing increased bookings and delivery momentum for H’ness CB 350. Guleria further added that the celebrations are on at Honda post-festival as well. For the young trendsetters, the company launched the new Repsol race editions of Hornet 2.0 and Dio scooter. In addition, the brand recently launched the special 20th Anniversary Edition of the legendary Honda Activa.

