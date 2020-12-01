November 2020 car sales: Maruti Suzuki shows positive growth with 1,44,219 units sold

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki managed to post positive sales numbers in the month of November 2020. The company's total sales including domestic figures and exports stood at 1,53,223 units last month, showing a growth of 1.7 percent.

It’s the 1st of December today which means automakers have started releasing their sales numbers for the month of November 2020. The country’s biggest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki has reported a marginal sales growth for last month. During November 2020, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 153,223 units and hence, registered a growth of 1.7 percent over the same period last year. Total sales include domestic sales of 138,956 units and 5,263 units for other OEMs. Talking of exports, the manufacturer exported a total of 9,004 units in November 2020 as against 6944 units exported during the month of November 2019. That said, the company reported an impressive growth of 29.7 percent in this area.

Now, digging into more details, taking of the entry-level cars first, the Alto and S-Presso reported a combined sales of 22,339 units in November 2020 compared to 26,306 units sold during the same period last year. On the other hand, cars like WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Tour-S showed a combined sales of 76,630 units in November 2020. Coming to the midsize sedan segment, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz reported a sale of 1,870 units last month while cars like Gypsy, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, XL6, S-Cross witnessed a combined sales of 23,753 units. The company’s Omni and Eeco vans reported 11,183 unit sales last month.

Now, speaking of the commercial vehicle segment, the Super Carry by Maruti Suzuki registered 3,181 unit sales in November 2020. Combining all these numbers, the company’s domestic sales including passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles stood at 1,38,956 while sales to other OEMs were 5,263 units. Combining these two numbers, the company’s overall domestic sales were 144,219 units last month as against 143,686 units in November 2019 and hence, it’s a marginal sales growth of 0.4 percent. The company’s total sales including domestic figures and exports stood at 1,53,223 units, showing a growth of 1.7 percent.

