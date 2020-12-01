November 2020 Car Sales: Mahindra passenger vehicle sales up by 28%, records 4% overall growth

The new Mahindra Thar has contributed to the growth of overall sales for the automaker in November. Mahindra registers PV segment growth of 28% with an overall growth of 4%.

By:Updated: Dec 01, 2020 6:23 PM
New Mahindra Thar bookings cross 15,000, 2020 Mahindra thar booking mahindra thar Automatic variant

Mahindra & Mahindra have announced its vehicle sales performance for the month of November 2020. The Indian automaker reports its overall sales cumulative of passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles seeing a growth of 4%. It is a result of Mahindra’s sales being recorded at 42,731 vehicles in November 2020, compared to 41,235 in November 2019. Mahindra saw the biggest contribution to its growth this month come from its Utility Vehicle sector. It is said that the launch of the all-new Thar has helped Mahindra gain momentum. Comparing the utility vehicle segment alone, in November 2019, Mahindra sold 14,161 units, while in 2020, the automaker managed to push 17,971 units, thus, resulting in the growth of 27% for its utility vehicle business.

Although its cars and vans business took a hit of -49% in November 2020, the overall passenger vehicle business for Mahindra grew by 24%. Cumulatively of the utility vehicles and cars and vans (including Mahindra Electric vehicles), the automaker’s sales in November 2020 stood at 18,212 units, against 14,637 units from the corresponding month last year.

Mahindra also witnessed double-digit growth for its Pick-up models. These models including the Bolero Pik Up, Supro and Jeeto are said to have seen strong demand in rural and urban markets. For LCVs under 2T, and between 2T – 3.5T models, Mahindra recorded growth 19% and 9 % respectively. However, demand for LCVs over 3.5T and MHCHs were down by 31%. It Three-Wheeler business, including Mahindra Electric models also declined by 42%.

Mahindra’s exports also declined by 38% shipping 1,636 units in November 2020 against 2,621 units from November 2019.

