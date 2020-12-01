November 2020 car sales: Honda sells 9,990 units driven by new City, Amaze

Honda Cars India has shown an impressive growth of 55 percent last month and the company attributes this impressive sales performance to the festive season along with a decent response for models like the new City and the Amaze.

Honda Cars India has announced its sales figures for the month of November 2020. During the said period, the company reported an impressive sales growth of 55 percent over the same period last year. This double-digit growth can be attributed to the festive season and also, the launch of the new Honda City that took place in India a few weeks back. The older generation City is also on sale alongside the new model and this has certainly helped the company in terms of holding a better market share. In order to be precise, the company sold a total of 9,990 cars in India last month in comparison to 6459 units sold in the month of November 2019. Talking of the exports, the number is 31 units for November 2020.

Watch video | Our 2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna comparison review:

Speaking on the sales performance, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said that the festive season this year was good for the company with sales improving by 55% in November 2020 and contributing to overall industry growth. He further added that with new and refreshed model line-up along with lucrative offers for consumers, Honda Cars India was able to leverage festive demand and register good sales. While the numbers for Amaze continue to show strong market performance, the all-new Honda City has been fueling the demand in mid-size sedan segment since its launch and maintaining its leadership position month after month.

Goel also stated that although there are continuing challenges of pandemic and its impact on overall consumer sentiment, the rise in personal mobility is expected to help the brand in sustaining its sales momentum during the rest of fiscal year. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

