November 2020 car sales: Honda sells 9,990 units driven by new City, Amaze

Honda Cars India has shown an impressive growth of 55 percent last month and the company attributes this impressive sales performance to the festive season along with a decent response for models like the new City and the Amaze.

By:December 1, 2020 6:01 PM
The Great Honda Fest, Festive sale, exciting offers on honda cars, honda city, amaze, Jazz, civic, WR-V,

 

Honda Cars India has announced its sales figures for the month of November 2020. During the said period, the company reported an impressive sales growth of 55 percent over the same period last year. This double-digit growth can be attributed to the festive season and also, the launch of the new Honda City that took place in India a few weeks back. The older generation City is also on sale alongside the new model and this has certainly helped the company in terms of holding a better market share. In order to be precise, the company sold a total of 9,990 cars in India last month in comparison to 6459 units sold in the month of November 2019. Talking of the exports, the number is 31 units for November 2020.

Watch video | Our 2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna comparison review:

Speaking on the sales performance, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said that the festive season this year was good for the company with sales improving by 55% in November 2020 and contributing to overall industry growth. He further added that with new and refreshed model line-up along with lucrative offers for consumers, Honda Cars India was able to leverage festive demand and register good sales. While the numbers for Amaze continue to show strong market performance, the all-new Honda City has been fueling the demand in mid-size sedan segment since its launch and maintaining its leadership position month after month.

Goel also stated that although there are continuing challenges of pandemic and its impact on overall consumer sentiment, the rise in personal mobility is expected to help the brand in sustaining its sales momentum during the rest of fiscal year. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Nissan Magnite launch tomorrow: Aggressive pricing expected for Brezza, Nexon rival

Nissan Magnite launch tomorrow: Aggressive pricing expected for Brezza, Nexon rival

Hyundai records highest-ever domestic sales: New i20 helps push festive momentum

Hyundai records highest-ever domestic sales: New i20 helps push festive momentum

November 2020 car sales: Maruti Suzuki shows positive growth with 1,44,219 units sold

November 2020 car sales: Maruti Suzuki shows positive growth with 1,44,219 units sold

Kia Motors reports 50% sales growth in November: Sonet best-selling compact SUV again

Kia Motors reports 50% sales growth in November: Sonet best-selling compact SUV again

November 2020 car sales: MG Motor only carmaker to grow as industry down by 14% MoM

November 2020 car sales: MG Motor only carmaker to grow as industry down by 14% MoM

Yamaha FZS-Fi Vintage Edition launched with smartphone connectivity: Expensive by this much!

Yamaha FZS-Fi Vintage Edition launched with smartphone connectivity: Expensive by this much!

Breaking news! Lewis Hamilton test positive for COVID-19: Ruled out of Sakhir GP

Breaking news! Lewis Hamilton test positive for COVID-19: Ruled out of Sakhir GP

Mahindra Racing first to step into Gen3 era of Formula E: More powerful cars, rapid charging

Mahindra Racing first to step into Gen3 era of Formula E: More powerful cars, rapid charging

What is the Halo and how it saved Grosjean during his horrific F1 Bahrain GP crash

What is the Halo and how it saved Grosjean during his horrific F1 Bahrain GP crash

Tata Motors introduces Safety Bubbles to shield new cars from germs and viruses

Tata Motors introduces Safety Bubbles to shield new cars from germs and viruses

Watch video: Bollywood actor John Abraham adds another litre-class superbike to his fleet!

Watch video: Bollywood actor John Abraham adds another litre-class superbike to his fleet!

F1 2020: Hamilton wins a dramatic Bahrain GP as Grosjean survives horrific crash

F1 2020: Hamilton wins a dramatic Bahrain GP as Grosjean survives horrific crash

End of the road for Ather 450 smart electric scooter: Last units delivered to Bengaluru, Chennai customers

End of the road for Ather 450 smart electric scooter: Last units delivered to Bengaluru, Chennai customers

F1 2020: Hamilton takes pole for Bahrain GP as Verstappen fails to split Mercedes

F1 2020: Hamilton takes pole for Bahrain GP as Verstappen fails to split Mercedes

BIS certification now compulsory for two-wheeler helmets: MoRTH issues order

BIS certification now compulsory for two-wheeler helmets: MoRTH issues order

Hero MotoCorp appoints Michael Clarke as its Chief Operating Officer

Hero MotoCorp appoints Michael Clarke as its Chief Operating Officer

69% car buyers concerned with security of biometric data collected by connected cars: Deloitte

69% car buyers concerned with security of biometric data collected by connected cars: Deloitte

Hyundai Micro SUV spied testing in Korea: Maruti S-Presso rival launch soon

Hyundai Micro SUV spied testing in Korea: Maruti S-Presso rival launch soon

Volvo S60 launch in March 2021: Bookings to open from January

Volvo S60 launch in March 2021: Bookings to open from January

In Photos: Four electric Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles from around the world

In Photos: Four electric Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles from around the world