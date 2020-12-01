November 2020 bike sales: Royal Enfield sells 63,782 cruisers, Meteor 350 new contributor!

Combining both, domestic and export figures, Royal Enfield managed to sell a total of 63,782 bikes in November 2020 as against 60,411 units sold in the month of November 2019. The overall growth is 6 percent and this single-digit positive number can be attributed to the fresh launch by the company in the form of Meteor 350.

December 1, 2020

 

It’s the 1st of December today which means the sales reports for the month of November 2020 have started pouring in our mailboxes from the auto manufacturers.  The latest one comes from Royal Enfield and the Chennai-based Bullet maker has reported an overall sales growth of 6 percent last month compared to the same period last year. Now, going into the exact details, the company sold a total of 59,084 units of cruisers last month as against 58,292 bikes sold in the month of November 2019. That said, the brand registered a marginal growth of 1 percent in this area. Talking of the export numbers, Royal Enfield exported a total of 4,698 units of bikes in November 2020. Comparing this number to the exports in November 2019, the figure was 2,119 units during the said period and hence, the company recorded an impressive growth of 122 percent in this area last month.

Watch video | Our detailed review of Royal Enfield Meteor 350:

Combining both, domestic and export figures, Royal Enfield managed to sell a total of 63,782 bikes in November 2020 as against 60,411 units sold in the month of November 2019. The overall growth is 6 percent and this single-digit increase can be attributed to the fresh launch by the company in the form of Meteor 350 that took place early last month. The newly launched Royal Enfield Meteor 350 comes in three variants namely Fireball, Stellar and Supernova with prices starting at 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

One of the biggest highlights of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is the Tripper, which is basically a turn-by-turn navigation device for real-time directions and the same is built with the Google Maps platform for better accuracy. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates. Also, in case you still haven’t, subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel.

