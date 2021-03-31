No joke! Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Renault, Nissan and more to increase prices from April 1

If you're planning to buy a new car now, go ahead and do it today. Get the vehicle invoiced now as this usually protects it from any future price hikes.

By:March 31, 2021 3:01 PM
Whatever comes out a day or two before April 1 is usually considered as a joke. Hence, the “no joke” disclaimer in the headline. Carmakers, nearly a month ago, had shared details about a proposed price hike. You could have read most of these stories on our website. If you’re planning to buy a new car now, go ahead and do it today. Get the vehicle invoiced now as this usually protects it from any future price hikes. Earlier this year, manufacturers had raised the prices of their offerings, citing rising input costs and the yearly hike. A hike again after two months isn’t really justified but then this is the situation now. If you’re still wondering about it, then we did a story a few hours ago and this will give a clearer picture as to why exactly do automakers increase prices.

Also Read Lesser known reasons why cars/bikes get costlier regularly

 

Maruti Suzuki

India’s largest carmaker has announced that the prices of its vehicles will go up from tomorrow. The price hike will be between one to six per cent and it will also depend on the model as well as variants. Expect popular nameplates like the Alto, WagonR to get a price hike.

Toyota

Suzuki’s technical partner, Toyota, too has announced a price hike in India. The company hasn’t confirmed which models will be affected but we expect all locally-made vehicles to be under this umbrella. The imported ones could get a price hike slightly later, as was observed last year.

Renault

Renault India is currently riding high on the success of the Kiger. The Renault Kiger though might be a part of this price hike exercise. This price increase could again be in the range of one to five per cent.

Nissan

This means the popular Magnite might get another price hike. The SUV already got a price increase twice and now with this, it could be the third time. The Kicks too might get an increase given that it still hasn’t got one right from the time the facelift was introduced last year. Datsun range of cars and there are three of them, will also a price increase.

Ford

The Ford range of cars will also get costlier by up to three per cent. This includes the Ford EcoSport, Freestyle, Aspire and Endeavour.

 

 

 

 

