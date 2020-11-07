Gadkari asks EV manufacturers to reduce costs for faster adoption

"As a marketing strategy, you have to reduce the cost to get numbers and once the market picks up, there will be no looking back,” Gadkari said addressing a Ficci seminar. 

By:Updated: Nov 07, 2020 9:54 AM
electric carsImage for representational purposes only

 

Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari has urged electronic vehicle (EV) manufacturers to take steps to pare costs so that demand for these vehicles increases and a sizeable market is created. “E-mobility is going to be the future mode of economic transport. There is economic viability for EV manufacturers, but at present they are not in a mood to reduce cost. Reducing cost may result in some losses initially, but will bring great benefits. As a marketing strategy, you have to reduce the cost to get numbers and once the market picks up, there will be no looking back,” Gadkari said addressing a Ficci seminar. The minister said the government will provide all help to EV manufacturers and that the country has the potential to become the largest EV manufacturer in the world in the next five years.

EVs are needed to reduce not only crude oil imports, but also the level of pollution in Indian cities. “Air pollution is a million-dollar problem. We need to find an integrated approach to it. The transport sector alone was responsible for 18% energy demand, and 70% of it was met through imported crude oil,” Gadkari said. He said 22 new green expressways have been planned, including the one between Bangalore and Chennai, which will be completed in three years.

“We have to develop an ecosystem of fast-charging or swapping of batteries. We need to encourage manufacturing of such battery cells in India,” he said. Dr Pawan Goenka, managing director, Mahindra and Mahindra, urged the minister to put EVs under priority sector lending. Gadkari said he would convey the demand to the finance ministry.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: Specs, features, price

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: Specs, features, price

Honda's Tim Gajser wins 2020 FIM Motocross world title: Now a three-time MXGP champion

Honda's Tim Gajser wins 2020 FIM Motocross world title: Now a three-time MXGP champion

2020 MotoGP: Grand Prix of Europe on Sunday - When and where to watch

2020 MotoGP: Grand Prix of Europe on Sunday - When and where to watch

Nissan Magnite engine specs, fuel efficiency revealed: Everything you need to know

Nissan Magnite engine specs, fuel efficiency revealed: Everything you need to know

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review | Less expensive than Honda H'ness CB350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review | Less expensive than Honda H'ness CB350

Volvo V90 Cross Country removed from India website: Crossover-wagon now discontinued

Volvo V90 Cross Country removed from India website: Crossover-wagon now discontinued

Tata Harrier Camo Edition launched at Rs 16.5 lakh: Key changes explained

Tata Harrier Camo Edition launched at Rs 16.5 lakh: Key changes explained

Saudi Arabia added to F1 2021 Calendar: Jeddah to host night race in November

Saudi Arabia added to F1 2021 Calendar: Jeddah to host night race in November

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India Launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India Launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

2021 vs 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Old & new models' engine, features, price, changes

2021 vs 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Old & new models' engine, features, price, changes

Tata Nexon reaches 1.5 lakh unit production milestone in 3 years

Tata Nexon reaches 1.5 lakh unit production milestone in 3 years

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R images leaked: To get H2-like styling, new features

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R images leaked: To get H2-like styling, new features

Diwali festive season offer: Up to Rs 7,000 cashback on Hero Splendor Plus, HF Deluxe

Diwali festive season offer: Up to Rs 7,000 cashback on Hero Splendor Plus, HF Deluxe

All-new 2020 Hyundai i20 in Images: Interior, Features, Design, Details Explained

All-new 2020 Hyundai i20 in Images: Interior, Features, Design, Details Explained

Jawa Perak marks 2,000 deliveries in festive season: Jawa to expand dealership network to 205 by Dec

Jawa Perak marks 2,000 deliveries in festive season: Jawa to expand dealership network to 205 by Dec

Maruti Suzuki Eeco recalled: Check if yours is affected in the 40,453 units service campaign

Maruti Suzuki Eeco recalled: Check if yours is affected in the 40,453 units service campaign

All-new Hyundai i20 off to a roaring start with more than 10,000 bookings

All-new Hyundai i20 off to a roaring start with more than 10,000 bookings

All-new Hyundai i20 launched: Baleno, Altroz rival priced at Rs 6.8 lakh

All-new Hyundai i20 launched: Baleno, Altroz rival priced at Rs 6.8 lakh

Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition launched: Exclusive sportscar priced at this much

Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition launched: Exclusive sportscar priced at this much

TVS Zepplin R name trademarked: Avenger, Intruder rivalling cruiser on the cards

TVS Zepplin R name trademarked: Avenger, Intruder rivalling cruiser on the cards