NITI Aayog, ITF to launch ‘Decarbonising Transport in India’ for reducing carbon emissions

The “Decarbonising Transport in India” project will design a tailor-made transport emissions assessment for India. It will provide the government with a detailed understanding of current and future transport activity.

By:Updated: Jun 22, 2020 5:40 PM

niti aayog decarbonising transport in india

NITI Aayog and International Transport Forum (ITF) will collaborate to launch a new project called ‘Decarbonising Transport in India’ on 24 June to chart out a path for a low-carbon transport system in the country. The ITF is an intergovernmental organisation for transport policy fo which India has been a member since 2008. The online public launch event will be opened by ITF Secretary-General Young Tae Kim and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, in the presence of senior officials of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and ITF.

The online launch event will focus on information on the project activities planned for transport and climate stakeholders in India. It will also offer an opportunity to provide inputs for transport challenges and their relation to CO2 reduction in the country.

The ‘Decarbonising Transport in India’ project will include designing a transport emissions assessment framework for India, providing the government with a detailed understanding of transport activities and CO2 emissions as a basis for decision-making.

Also read: How BS6 engines work and reduce diesel emissions: Detailed video explains

The India project is a part of the ITF’s wider initiative of decarbonising transport and is a part of DTEE (Decarbonising Transport in Emerging Economies) series of projects that are aimed at lowering carbon emissions across different regions in the world.

The current participants in the initiative are India, Argentina, Azerbaijan, and Morocco. The DTEE is a collaboration between the ITF and the Wuppertal Institute, which is supported by the International Climate Initiative (IKI) of the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder Edition introduced: Custom built look straight from factory

BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder Edition introduced: Custom built look straight from factory

Mahindra Sarpanch Plus tractor launched in Maharashtra: Price, power, warranty

Mahindra Sarpanch Plus tractor launched in Maharashtra: Price, power, warranty

BMW Group unveils new logo in India: Brief evolution of BMW logos since 1917

BMW Group unveils new logo in India: Brief evolution of BMW logos since 1917

Hyundai India and ICICI Bank offering finance options for Click to Buy online car buying

Hyundai India and ICICI Bank offering finance options for Click to Buy online car buying

Pawan Goenka suggests make-in-India methods for cars, bikes: Aims to reduce China imports

Pawan Goenka suggests make-in-India methods for cars, bikes: Aims to reduce China imports

F1 derived electric exhaust gas turbocharger to feature in new Mercedes-AMG models soon

F1 derived electric exhaust gas turbocharger to feature in new Mercedes-AMG models soon

MV Agusta claims to have severed ties with MotoRoyale: Indian partner still in denial

MV Agusta claims to have severed ties with MotoRoyale: Indian partner still in denial

Beating Monday Blues: 221hp 'life-sized' Ducati Panigale V4 R with 15,000 Lego bricks is an attention magnet!

Beating Monday Blues: 221hp 'life-sized' Ducati Panigale V4 R with 15,000 Lego bricks is an attention magnet!

Royal Enfield marks 2020 World Motorcycle Day: Initiatives to bring the riding community together

Royal Enfield marks 2020 World Motorcycle Day: Initiatives to bring the riding community together

Next-gen Kia Carnival looks sportier and aggressive: India launch and what to expect!

Next-gen Kia Carnival looks sportier and aggressive: India launch and what to expect!

Price hike alert! BS6 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 now costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! BS6 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 now costlier in India by this much

Turtle Wax enters India with wide range of car, bike care products: Wax polish, rust remover & more!

Turtle Wax enters India with wide range of car, bike care products: Wax polish, rust remover & more!

2019/20 Formula E season resumes: Three double-headers at Tempelhof Airport, Berlin in August

2019/20 Formula E season resumes: Three double-headers at Tempelhof Airport, Berlin in August

This Mahindra Bolero with a portable toilet will put many expensive vanity vans to shame

This Mahindra Bolero with a portable toilet will put many expensive vanity vans to shame

How to rent a car during lockdown: Sanitised, self-drive option from Avis India experienced

How to rent a car during lockdown: Sanitised, self-drive option from Avis India experienced

Continental appoints Christoph Falk-Gierlinger as MD, Engineering Services: To focus on electrification

Continental appoints Christoph Falk-Gierlinger as MD, Engineering Services: To focus on electrification

Triumph Motorcycles introduces its first e-bike as UK prepares for surge in bicycle use amid COVID

Triumph Motorcycles introduces its first e-bike as UK prepares for surge in bicycle use amid COVID

Royal Enfield unveils ‘Kamala’: Continental GT650 custom-built as vintage racer with bare metal skin

Royal Enfield unveils ‘Kamala’: Continental GT650 custom-built as vintage racer with bare metal skin

Triumph Tiger 900 range launched in India at Rs 13.7 lakh: To rival BMW F 850 GS, Honda Africa Twin

Triumph Tiger 900 range launched in India at Rs 13.7 lakh: To rival BMW F 850 GS, Honda Africa Twin

Renault Captur likely discontinued in India: This car is now the flagship Renault model here

Renault Captur likely discontinued in India: This car is now the flagship Renault model here