NITI Aayog, ITF to launch ‘Decarbonising Transport in India’ for reducing carbon emissions

The “Decarbonising Transport in India” project will design a tailor-made transport emissions assessment for India. It will provide the government with a detailed understanding of current and future transport activity.

NITI Aayog and International Transport Forum (ITF) will collaborate to launch a new project called ‘Decarbonising Transport in India’ on 24 June to chart out a path for a low-carbon transport system in the country. The ITF is an intergovernmental organisation for transport policy fo which India has been a member since 2008. The online public launch event will be opened by ITF Secretary-General Young Tae Kim and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, in the presence of senior officials of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and ITF.

The online launch event will focus on information on the project activities planned for transport and climate stakeholders in India. It will also offer an opportunity to provide inputs for transport challenges and their relation to CO2 reduction in the country.

The ‘Decarbonising Transport in India’ project will include designing a transport emissions assessment framework for India, providing the government with a detailed understanding of transport activities and CO2 emissions as a basis for decision-making.

The India project is a part of the ITF’s wider initiative of decarbonising transport and is a part of DTEE (Decarbonising Transport in Emerging Economies) series of projects that are aimed at lowering carbon emissions across different regions in the world.

The current participants in the initiative are India, Argentina, Azerbaijan, and Morocco. The DTEE is a collaboration between the ITF and the Wuppertal Institute, which is supported by the International Climate Initiative (IKI) of the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety.

