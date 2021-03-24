Nissan to increase prices for all models from April 1,2021

Nissan has announced that they will be increasing prices of all their vehicles from April 1, 2021. This has been done to offset the increase in price of components.

Nissan India on Tuesday announced a price hike across all available models for Nissan and Datsun effective April 1, owing to increase in auto component prices.

Nissan’s decision follows Maruti Suzuki’s announcement on Monday that it will increase prices substantially across its entire product portfolio from next month.

Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India, said, “There has been continuous escalation in auto component prices, and we have tried to absorb this escalation over the last few months. We are now constrained to increase our prices across all Nissan and Datsun models. The increase varies from variant to variant, while still offering the best value proposition to discerning Indian customers.”

The new Magnite is currently available for bookings at all Nissan India dealerships and on its website at `11,000. It is available in 20 grade line-ups and more than 36 combinations.

Nissan Motor India is a 100% subsidiary of Nissan Motor Japan and offers products across the hatchback, MUV, SUV and sedan segments in India. Together with its global alliance partner Renault, it had set up a manufacturing plant and a research & development centre near Chennai. Nissan has a portfolio of two brands, Nissan and Datsun, in India.

