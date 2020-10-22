Nissan to cut fixed cost, refrain from excessive sales expansion for steady growth

Magnite is the auto company’s first product under the Nissan Next strategy that focusses on the 'Make-in-India, make for the world' initiative, and will be introduced in the second half of FY 2020-21. With this launch, Nissan is expecting to get more visibility for the brand in the Indian market.

Japanese car major Nissan has unveiled its new compact SUV Magnite, seeking to challenge brands like Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza as well as Kia Sonet and Toyota Urban Cruiser. Magnite is the auto company’s first product under the Nissan Next strategy that focusses on the ‘Make-in-India, make for the world’ initiative, and will be introduced in the second half of FY 2020-21. With this launch, Nissan is expecting to get more visibility for the brand in the Indian market. Sinan Ozkok, president, Nissan Motor India, speaking at the global unveiling event virtually, said that India is a key market for Nissan and with a well-defined business strategy for sustained profitability and customer-centricity, the company remains committed to the Indian market. “Nissan has invested more than Rs 6,000 crore in production, R&D, new products, digital, finance, sales & marketing, and distribution network, in India.

In line with the Nissan Next strategy, we will continue to prioritise and invest in business areas that are expected to deliver solid recovery and channelise resources for profitable and sustainable operations. Nissan will reduce fixed costs by rationalising and ensure steady growth instead of excessive sales expansion. It features the latest technology as a part of Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM), the company’s vision as to how vehicles are powered, driven, and integrated into society. Designed in Japan, keeping in mind the requirements of the Indian customers, Magnite comes with numerous first-in-class and best-in-segment features, including AVM (around view monitor) to give a bird’s eye view – toggle between rearview and full 7-inch TFT instrument cluster with built-in tyre pressure monitor, Nissan said. Magnite will be marketed in other countries after the India launch.

Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India, said: “Given the growing popularity of B-SUVs in India, we aim for the Magnite to redefine the segment and surpass customer expectations in the country. It is the ideal aspirational upgrade for hatchback customers in India who are weighing their options and looking to own a world-class SUV, from a globally renowned brand that has a strong SUV heritage.” Nissan claimed that Magnite’s features are developed in compliance with Indian safety regulations to ensure customer safety. Built with high strength and impact absorbing efficient body structure, it is equipped with safety features such as anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), hydraulic brake assist (HBA), vehicle dynamic control (VDC), traction control system (TCS), hill start assist (HSA), speed-sensing door lock, central locking, and SRS dual airbag system with pretension and load limiter seatbelt for driver and passenger.

Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd (NMIPL) is a 100% subsidiary of Nissan Motor Co Ltd. Japan. The company was incorporated in 2005 and offers products across the hatchback, MUV, SUV, and sedan segments in India. Nissan together with its global alliance partner Renault set up a manufacturing plant and a research & development center near Chennai. Nissan in India has a portfolio of two brands, Nissan and Datsun.

