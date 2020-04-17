Nissan begins producing respirators with international specs to supply to developing countries

Nissan says that the respirator has been designed to meet international specifications, which means it can be supplied to developing countries in the fight against COVID-19.

By:Published: April 17, 2020 6:31:22 PM

Nissan has begun production of respirators at its plant in Barcelona, Spain to supply to hospitals across the world and assist with the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Hospital de Sant Pau, the engineering company QEV Technologies, along with Nissan and the technology centre Eurecat have developed the Q-Vent respirator, to be used in hospitals throughout the world.

Nissan says that the respirator has been designed to meet international specifications, which means it can be supplied to developing countries in the fight against COVID-19. The Q-Vent has already been authorised by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and has been tested in the facilities of the Research Institute of the Hospital de Sant Pau – IIB Sant Pau (Barcelona) with excellent results. The first 20 units will be donated to the local health authority CatSalut for use in ICUs and ongoing clinical study to optimize the equipment.

Manufacturing the Q-Vent will begin this week at Nissan Barcelona Plant’s Powertrain Plant, with a capacity of 180 units per day, depending on orders. Eurecat has been in charge of advising on the design of components and the production of some of them, as well as managing the process for the inclusion of hospitals in the clinical study.

Also read: Skoda India starts production of reusable face shields for healthcare workers, 250 units being produced daily

In related news, Ford Motor Company has stepped up production of respirators, face masks, medical gowns, and collection kits for COVID-19 tests. In addition to the current production of more than 3 million face shields in Plymouth, Mich., Ford-designed powered air-purifying respirator production also began on Tuesday. Ford is working closely with scientific instrument provider Thermo Fisher Scientific to quickly expand the production of COVID-19 collection kits to test for the virus.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

India's most affordable scooter TVS Scooty Pep+ BS6 gets more power, new features

India's most affordable scooter TVS Scooty Pep+ BS6 gets more power, new features

BS6 110cc scooters you can buy in India: Honda Activa 6g, TVS Jupiter, Hero Pleasure Plus

BS6 110cc scooters you can buy in India: Honda Activa 6g, TVS Jupiter, Hero Pleasure Plus

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS revised India launch date out: Key changes and expected price hike!

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS revised India launch date out: Key changes and expected price hike!

2021 BMW G310R, G310GS spotted testing: Most affordable German bikes to get these changes!

2021 BMW G310R, G310GS spotted testing: Most affordable German bikes to get these changes!

Self-drive car firms expect strong growth after Coronavirus lockdown ends

Self-drive car firms expect strong growth after Coronavirus lockdown ends

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Cargo CNG BS6 specifications revealed

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Cargo CNG BS6 specifications revealed

Volkswagen to resume production step-by-step starting 20 April in Germany and Slovakia

Volkswagen to resume production step-by-step starting 20 April in Germany and Slovakia

Yamaha Fascino 125 gets first price hike since launch: Here's how much!

Yamaha Fascino 125 gets first price hike since launch: Here's how much!

Can the Toyota Glanza replace Etios Liva in the taxi segment?

Can the Toyota Glanza replace Etios Liva in the taxi segment?

BS6 Honda Activa 6G, Activa 125 price in India hiked by this much!

BS6 Honda Activa 6G, Activa 125 price in India hiked by this much!

Massive discount on BS6 Harley-Davidson Street 750 Anniversary edition: But here's a catch!

Massive discount on BS6 Harley-Davidson Street 750 Anniversary edition: But here's a catch!

BMW India sells 2,482 cars in Q1 2020: X1, X3, X5 and X7 top sellers

BMW India sells 2,482 cars in Q1 2020: X1, X3, X5 and X7 top sellers

Toyota C-HR India launch on the cards? Toyota's Creta, Seltos rival

Toyota C-HR India launch on the cards? Toyota's Creta, Seltos rival

2020 Kia Soul EV: Why this MG ZS, Hyundai Kona rival should come to India

2020 Kia Soul EV: Why this MG ZS, Hyundai Kona rival should come to India

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel to take pay cuts, have until end-April to renew contracts

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel to take pay cuts, have until end-April to renew contracts

BS6 Hero Splendor iSmart price hiked: India's first BS6 bike now costlier by this much!

BS6 Hero Splendor iSmart price hiked: India's first BS6 bike now costlier by this much!

Covid-19 effect: Zoomcar offers temporary subscription, fee waiver to self-drive customers

Covid-19 effect: Zoomcar offers temporary subscription, fee waiver to self-drive customers

10 most expensive cars in the world: Rs 23 crore Ferrari Sergio least pricey on this list

10 most expensive cars in the world: Rs 23 crore Ferrari Sergio least pricey on this list

Maruti Suzuki Swift updated with SmartPlay Studio infotainment but only in this variant

Maruti Suzuki Swift updated with SmartPlay Studio infotainment but only in this variant

Important! Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga COVID-19 lockdown maintenance tip

Important! Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga COVID-19 lockdown maintenance tip